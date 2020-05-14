BWW Exclusive: Daily #MobilityMinute with Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons- The Seated Soleus

Your fitness doesn't have to hit PAUSE while sheltering in place, so we're teaming up with Mark Fisher Fitness and Harold Gibbons to dive into a version of a Seated Soleus and Shoulder Stretch.



To do this stretch you need a chair and a few books or yoga blocks. Elevating the front of your foot on the yoga block or books allows you to drop your heels and stretch out the soleus muscle on the back of your shin, while the forward bend helps stretch out the muscles of your lower back. If you place your palms on the floor or blocks/books and actively reach your ribcage backwards, that activates the serratus to improve the function of your breathing and your overall posture. It's a super simple move that gets a lot done!



A minute or so of this after your run, bike ride, or socially distant walk is perfect for relaxing those muscles that get beat up when we switch gears from working to workout out. For more online fitness shenanigans from the crew at @mffclubhouse, visit markfisherfitness.com/online.





