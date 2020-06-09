BWW Exclusive: Daily #MobilityMinute with Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons- The Adductor Rockback

Your fitness doesn't have to hit PAUSE while sheltering in place, so we're teaming up with Mark Fisher Fitness and Harold Gibbons to offer you a series of movements for your stay-at-home adventures.

Mark Fisher Fitness's Steward of Strength Harold Gibbons is here to show you the Adductor Rockback, a fantastic stretch for opening your inner things - the adductor muscles! Start on all fours, swing your leg out to the side like an outrigger on Moana's canoe, or the cockpit of the Millenium Falcon, and rock! You'll get a stretch on the inner thigh of the extended leg, and across the glutes on the kneeling leg. For an added bonus, try a few reps with your foot flat and facing forward, as well as a few reps with your foot turned out and reaching towards the ceiling. I bet you'll feel a big difference! 8-10 reps per side should do the trick for keeping you loose and relaxed throughout your day!

For more online fitness shenanigans from the crew at @mffclubhouse, visit markfisherfitness.com/online.

