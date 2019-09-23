BroadwayWorld Announces Podcast Launch - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About

BroadwayWorld is excited to announce the official launch of the site's first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

This new weekly series launches today on the site, and features guest three-time Tony nominee Mary Testa (Oklahoma), discussing her love for Joe Cocker's album, "Mad Dogs And Englishmen." Subsequent episodes will appear weekly on BroadwayWorld as well as on all your favorite podcast sites from iTunes to Spotify.

"We fell in love with this unique idea as soon as Ben pitched it to us and knew it had to be the site's long-overdue first produced podcast" said BroadwayWorld's Editor-in-Chief Robert Diamond. "Who doesn't have albums that influence them, and make up the soundtrack of their lives?"

Season One will feature a plethora of award winning stars from the stage and screen - including Cole Escola, Stephen Schwartz, Cesar Villavicencio (Pixie Aventura), Bridget Everett, Scott Wittman, Telly Leung, Michael Musto, Natalie Douglas, Kevin Adams, Carolee Carmello, Linda Eder, Russell King (Miss Richfield 1981), Jeffrey Roberson (Varla Jean Merman), Faith Prince, Santino Fontana, Laura Benanti, Michael R. Jackson and Countess LuAnn de Lesseps. You'll learn all about the favorite artists and albums that inspired them with a diverse list ranging from Judy Garland to Prince, Frank Sinatra to Patti LuPone, Diana Ross, Barbra Streisand, Tori Amos, Jesus Christ Superstar, Liza Minnelli and more along with behind the scenes stories and show business gossip.

The series joins BroadwayWorld's expanding family of exclusive content including video series like Backstage with Richard Richard, Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, Dance Captain/Dance Attack with Ben Cameron.

Ben Rimalower is the author and star of the long-running, internationally acclaimed solo plays Bad with Money (The Advocate's #1 of 2014) and Patti Issues (New York Time Critics Pick, M.A.C. and Bistro Awards), available as a double audiobook on iTunes, Audible and Amazon. He is a frequent contributor to Vulture, Out, The Huffington Post and Time Out New York, with regular columns at Playbill, BroadwayWorld and Decider. Ben is recognizable around the world for his three seasons and counting on Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New York City" as the writer-director of LuAnn de Lesseps's record-breaking cross-country cabaret sensation, Countess And Friends. He also co-wrote de Lesseps's hit single, "Feelin' Jovani." Ben directed Snoopy! (Symphony Space, starring Tony winners Sutton Foster and Christiane Borle), the Off-Broadway plays Joy (Actors Playhouse) and The Fabulous Life of a Size Zero (Daryl Roth/DR2 Theatre, starring Gillian Jacobs and Anna Chlumsky), and a slew of solo shows, most notably conceiving and directing Leslie Kritzer is Patti LuPone at Les Mouches and subsequently producing Ghostlight Records' "Patti LuPone at Les Mouches." Follow @benrimalower on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube and visit benrimalower.com.

DANIEL NOLEN has written and performed two solo cabaret shows, and can be seen onstage at cabaret venues such as The Duplex, The Green Room 42 and Club Cumming. As an actor, Daniel most recently appeared in The Gallery Players' acclaimed production of Once Upon A Mattress in Brooklyn. Daniel is also a writer and is currently working on a play about Barbra Streisand. You can see Daniel talk more about Barbra on his YouTube series My Summer with Streisand. Follow @danielnolen on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.





