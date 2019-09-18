BWW Contest: Win Two Tickets to SEA WALL/A LIFE's Fan Night Performance!

Get ready because BroadwayWorld is giving you the chance to attend the special fan night performance of Sea Wall/A Life starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge! The winner will receive a pair of tickets to the show's performance on Tuesday, September 24th at 7pm. The contest will run now through September 22nd at 9:00 AM EST, so be sure to enter TODAY!

Join Sea Wall/A Life at their first official Fan Night on Tuesday, September 24th at 7pm for an evening full of surprises! Be sure to take advantage of our special offer code FRIENDS7 to see the show for up to $40 off here!

Meet Alex, a photographer on a holiday with his family in the south of France. Meet Abe, a music producer with a baby on the way. Two men - both fathers, husbands, and sons - take us on a journey you will never forget.

The finest actors of their generation, Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal (Sunday In The Park With George) and Tony Award nominee Tom Sturridge (1984), had audiences roaring to their feet at the sold-out engagement at The Public Theater. Now Sea Wall/A Life-from the writers of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and Constellations, and the director of A Doll's House-comes to Broadway.

The Hollywood Reporter says it is "Remarkable, Engrossing and Superbly Acted." Entertainment Weekly raves "Jake Gyllenhaal is one of the finest actors of his generation. Tom Sturridge gives an overwhelmingly great performance."

Get even more information about Sea Wall/A Life by visiting the show's official website here!





Related Articles