BWW Contest: Win Two Tickets To See Off-Broadway's EMOJILAND!

Get ready because BroadwayWorld is giving you the chance to win tickets to see the new Off-Broadway musical Emojiland starring Lesli Margherita, Josh Lamon, and more! The winner will receive two tickets to a performance of their choosing*. The contest will run now through January 19th, at 11:59 PM EST. Be sure to enter for your chance to win TODAY!

*Blackout dates apply

Not to be confused with, and very much unlike The Emoji Movie, Emojiland is an electric ensemble piece about a diverse community of archetypes who take one another at face value: a smiling face dealing with depression; a princess who doesn't want a prince; a skull dying for deletion; a nerd face too smart for his own good; a face with sunglasses who can't see past his own reflection; and a police officer and construction worker who just want to work together. When a software update threatens to destroy life as they know it, Emojiland faces the most fundamental questions a society - and a heart - can face: Who are we? And who matters?

Emojiland began its Off-Broadway run on Thursday, January 9, 2020, and will run through Sunday, March 8, 2020 at The Duke on 42nd Street in New 42nd Street Studios (229 West 42nd Street, between 7th and 8th Avenues). The show garnered 12 nominations and 5 wins at the 2018 NYMF Awards and was a 2018 Richard Rodgers Award Finalist.

The production features Lesli Margherita as Princess, Josh Lamon as Prince, Ann Haradaas Pile of Poo, Felicia Boswell as Police Officer, Lucas Steele as Skull, Natalie Weissas Construction Worker, Max Crumm as Man In Business Suit Levitating, Jacob Dickey as Smiling Face with Sunglasses, (aka "Sunny"), Dwelvan David as Guardsman, Heather Makalani as Kissy Face, Tanisha Moore as Woman Dancing, Jordan Fife Hunt as Man Dancing, George Abud as Nerd Face, and Laura Schein as Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes (aka "Smize").





Related Articles