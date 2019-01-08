BWW Contest: Win Two Tickets To ALADDIN on Broadway

BroadwayWorld is celebrating the new year by giving you a chance to win tickets to ALADDIN on Broadway! The winner will receive two tickets to a performance of their choosing*. The contest will run now through January 14th, at 11:59 PM EST. Enter for your chance to win TODAY!

* Blackout dates may apply.

Discover a whole new world at ALADDIN, the hit Broadway musical.

Hailed by The New York Times as "Fabulous and extravagant!", ALADDIN is a thrilling production filled with unforgettable beauty and breathtaking spectacle. Experience the dazzling fireworks and show-stopping numbers that bring audiences to their feet.

It's an extraordinary theatrical event written by Tony® and Academy Award®-winner Alan Menken (Newsies) with lyrics penned by the legendary Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast), Tony Award winner Tim Rice (The Lion King, Aida), and book writer Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer). At ALADDIN, one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.

See why audiences and critics agree, ALADDIN is "Exactly what you wish for!" (NBC-TV)

To get your tickets today, go to Ticketmaster, call 866-870-2717, or visit the New Amsterdam Theatre Box Office at 42nd Street and Broadway.

Related Articles