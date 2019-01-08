BWW Contest: Win Two Tickets To ALADDIN on Broadway

Jan. 8, 2019  

BroadwayWorld is celebrating the new year by giving you a chance to win tickets to ALADDIN on Broadway! The winner will receive two tickets to a performance of their choosing*. The contest will run now through January 14th, at 11:59 PM EST. Enter for your chance to win TODAY!

* Blackout dates may apply.

Win Two Tickets To ALADDIN on Broadway (Contest on Hive.co)

Discover a whole new world at ALADDIN, the hit Broadway musical.

Hailed by The New York Times as "Fabulous and extravagant!", ALADDIN is a thrilling production filled with unforgettable beauty and breathtaking spectacle. Experience the dazzling fireworks and show-stopping numbers that bring audiences to their feet.

It's an extraordinary theatrical event written by Tony® and Academy Award®-winner Alan Menken (Newsies) with lyrics penned by the legendary Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast), Tony Award winner Tim Rice (The Lion King, Aida), and book writer Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer). At ALADDIN, one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.

See why audiences and critics agree, ALADDIN is "Exactly what you wish for!" (NBC-TV)

To get your tickets today, go to Ticketmaster, call 866-870-2717, or visit the New Amsterdam Theatre Box Office at 42nd Street and Broadway.

Related Articles






From This Author BWW Contests



  • BWW Contest: Win Two Tickets To ALADDIN on Broadway
  • BWW Contest: Enter To Win The Wake Up With BroadwayWorld Mug
  • BWW Contest: Enter to Win a Copy of GMORNING GNIGHT, Signed by Lin-Manuel Miranda!
  • BWW Contest: A Signed Copy of Lin-Manuel Miranda's GMORNING, GNIGHT Could Be Yours!
  • BWW Contest: Win a Signed Copy of Lin-Manuel Miranda's GMORNING, GNIGHT

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE