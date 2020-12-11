BWW Contest: Enter to Win a Deluxe Grand Prize Package Celebrating Sarah Brightman's Livestream Concert Event SARAH BRIGHTMAN: A CHRISTMAS SYMPHONY

Click Here for More Articles on SARAH BRIGHTMAN

In celebration of the holidays, the world's biggest-selling soprano and legendary GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist Sarah Brightman headlines her first-ever Christmas livestream event, Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony, on Sunday December 20, 2020 from the historic Christ Church Spitalfields in London.

We want you to enjoy this livestream event, so we're giving one lucky reader a chance to win a prize pack that includes a ticket to view the "A Christmas Symphony" Event in the time zone of your choosing, plus a storybook program, bespoke Christmas ornament and commemorative plate.

The show sees Sarah breathe new life into a bevy of holiday classics and beautiful festive fan favorites for the season. She handpicked the set by exploring various eras of the Christmas canon and will perform "Silent Night," "I Believe In Father Christmas," "Ave Maria," "La Luna," and many more. However, it wouldn't be the holidays without friends; together with orchestra, a chorister from Trinity College, Sarah has invited special guests The show sees Sarah breathe new life into a bevy of holiday classics and beautiful festive fan favorites for the season. She handpicked the set by exploring various eras of the Christmas canon and will perform "Silent Night," "I Believe In Father Christmas," "Ave Maria," "La Luna," and many more. However, it wouldn't be the holidays without friends; together with orchestra, a chorister from Trinity College, Sarah has invited special guests Aled Jones (the voice of "The Snowman") and choir Gregorian to join her. Sarah will also reunite with Andrew Lloyd Webber for a very special performance of "Christmas Dream", a song written by Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice . This holiday classic features a beautiful new arrangement and will certainly be a memorable performance.

