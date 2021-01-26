BWW Blog: Your Guide to the Ultimate NYC Subway Ride Playlist

I will never forget the first time I rode the subway. I was 14 and visiting New York City for the weekend with my family and had already openly expressed my desire to one day live in NYC, so my dad thought it was a good idea to teach me about the city's public transit system at a fairly young age. Truly, I thought it was dirty, was scared that someone was going to shove me onto the tracks, and complained the whole time, so all around it was a pretty unpleasant experience. Fast forward to 6 years later - I now go to college in Queens and ride the subway constantly with very few complaints. It is fast (most of the time), way cheaper than Uber, and never fails to make me feel like a real New Yorker finally living my dream.

My taste in music is....chaotic. All of my playlists are full of songs from various different genres, and this one is no exception. But the one thing that all of these songs do have in common is the fact that they are either about New York, or have a specific city vibe to them. This collection of music is my go-to when venturing into the city for an interview, to see a show, or eat at one of my favorite restaurants. Some of the songs are emotional and mellow, while others make me want to get up and dance around the train, so there is truly something for everyone no matter what mood you are in.

It is important to always be aware of your surroundings when riding the subway alone, so try not to blast your music too loud or completely zone out on the train. However, sit back (or stand if there are no seats open), relax (or try to), and enjoy this playlist the next time you find yourself riding public transportation in NYC! And if you missed my blog "Your Guide to the Ultimate Musical Theatre Girl Power Playlist," you can check that out as well!