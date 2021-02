BWW Blog: The Most Popular Musical Theatre Songs of the Most Popular Musicals (According to Spotify)

Click Here to Visit the College Center

While many may consider musical theatre to be rather niche (and it is compared to a lot of other mainstream entertainment, don't get me wrong), it might surprise them just how popular many of the more mainstream musicals are.

To sate my own curiosity more than anything else, I decided to put together a list of the most popular songs from each of the most popular musicals (according to Spotify's statistics, anyway). The only qualifications are that the song must have at least one million+ hits on Spotify, that I'm only going up to 100 songs, and I'm only putting one song per musical. With that out of the way, here we go! The top 100 most popular songs from the most popular musicals (according to Spotify)!

(Note: Statistics are as of the time the article was written from Tuesday, February 16-Wednesday, February 17. It's also entirely possible I may have missed some, but I did try to get everything I could!)

1. Alexander Hamilton-Hamilton (Original Broadway Cast Recording)-181,381,634

2. Waving Through A Window-Dear Evan Hansen (Original Broadway Cast Recording)-112,016,356

3. Waving Through A Window-Dear Evan Hansen (Broadway Cast Recording) [Deluxe]-111,944,684

4. Defying Gravity-Wicked (Original Broadway Cast Recording/Deluxe Edition)-89,326,106

5. Boulevard of Broken Dreams (feat. John Gallagher Jr., Rebecca Naomi Jones, Stark Sands, The American Idiot Broadway Company)-American Idiot-The Original Broadway Cast Recording-59,958,848

6. Don't Lose Ur Head-Six: The Musical (Studio Cast Recording)-35,924,850

7. She Used to Be Mine-Waitress (Original Broadway Cast Recording)-35,869,206

8. Say My Name-Beetlejuice (Original Broadway Cast Recording)-35,636,692

9. Hello!-The Book of Mormon (Original Broadway Cast Recording)-28,630,065

10. I'd Rather Be Me-Mean Girls (Original Broadway Cast Recording)-19,003,060

11. Seize The Day-Newsies (Original Broadway Cast Recording)-18,155,603

12. Once Upon a December-Anastasia (Original Broadway Cast Recording)-17,386,126

13. Omigod You Guys-Legally Blonde The Musical (Original Broadway Cast Recording)-15,881,219

14. Breathe-In the Heights (Original Broadway Cast Recording)-15,780,584

15. The Phantom Of The Opera-The Phantom Of The Opera-12,178,846

16. I Know Him So Well-Chess (The Original Recording/Remastered/Deluxe Edition)

17. Sherry-Jersey Boys Original Broadway Cast Recording-10,156,433

18. Friend Like Me-Aladdin Original Broadway Cast Recording-10,102,716

19. Wait for Me-Hadestown (Original Broadway Cast Recording-9,887,838

20. I Know It's Today-Shrek The Musical (Original Cast Recording)-7,383,481

21. Me And The Sky-Come From Away (Original Broadway Cast Recording)-7,283,758

22. And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going-Dreamgirls: Original Broadway Cast Album-7,157,276

23. Suddenly Seymour-Little Shop Of Horrors-New Broadway Cast-7,074,274

24. The History of Wrong Guys-Kinky Boots (Original Broadway Cast Recording)-6,646,880

25. I Say No-Heathers the Musical (Original West End Cast Recording)-6,595,031

26. God, I Hate Shakespeare-Something Rotten! (Original Broadway Cast Recording)-6,496,373

27. There's a Fine, Fine Line-Avenue Q (Original Broadway Cast Recording)-6,450,064

28. What I Was Born To Do-Bring It On: The Musical (Original Broadway Cast Recording)-6,343,667

29. And You Don't Even Know It-Everybody's Talking About Jamie: The Original West End Recording-6,288,778

30. Monster-From "Frozen: The Broadway Musical"-Frozen: The Broadway Musical (Original Broadway Cast Recording)-6,253,121

31. All That Jazz-Chicago The Musical (New Broadway Cast Recording (1997))-6,095,981

32. School of Rock (Teacher's Pet)-School of Rock: The Musical (Original Cast Recording)-5,934,721

33. Annie: It's the Hard-Knock Life-Annie (Original Broadway Cast Recording)-5,916,101

34. Hellfire-The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Studio Cast Recording)-5,634,109

35. Superboy and the Invisible Girl-Next To Normal (Original Broadway Cast Recording)-5,535,621

36. Corner of the Sky-Pippin (New Broadway Cast Recording)-5,414,415

37. Electricity-Billy Elliot: The Original Cast Recording-5,288,193

38. With You-Ghost The Musical (Original Cast Recording)-5,065,498

39. Sugar Daddy-Hedwig And The Angry Inch Original Broadway Cast Recording-4,715,401

40. First Date/Last Night-Dog Fight (Original Cast Recording)-4,618,779

41. Part of Your World-The Little Mermaid: Original Broadway Cast Recording-4,607,912

42. If I Can't Love Her-Beauty And The Beast: The Broadway Musical-4,451,534

43. Pulled-The Addams Family (Original Cast Recording)-4,435,283

44. What You Mean To Me-Finding Neverland (Original Broadway Cast Recording)-4,019,905

45. Mamma Mia-Mamma Mia!-4,018,357

46. Prologue-Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 (Original Broadway Cast Recording)-3,984,890

47. My Hometown-Live at the Walter Kerr Theatre, New York, NY-July 2018-Springsteen on Broadway-3,964,782

48. Gimme Gimme-Thoroughly Modern Millie (Original Broadway Cast Recording)-3,949,139

49. Elephant Love Medley-Moulin Rouge! The Musical (Original Broadway Cast Recording)-3,877,337

50. Times Are Hard for Dreamers-Amélie-A New Musical (Original Broadway Cast Recording)-3,732,361

51. (Just a) Simple Sponge-SpongeBob SquarePants, The New Musical (Original Cast Recording)-3,684,905

52. Still Hurting-The Last Five Years (Original Cast Recording)-3,630,477

53. Good Kid-The Lightning Thief (Original Cast Recording)-3,581,168

54. "Ten Minutes Ago"-Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella (Original Broadway Cast Recording)-3,408,118

55. I'm Here-The Color Purple (2015 Broadway Cast Recording)-3,345,420

56. I Don't Know How To Love Him (Jesus Christ Superstar)-3,304,385

57. One More Try-& Juliet (Original London Cast Recording)-3,277,889

58. Waiting for Life-Once on This Island (New Broadway Cast Recording)-3,252,136

59. You Can't Stop the Beat-Medley-Hairspray (Original Broadway Cast Recording)-3,158,849

60. One Day-Groundhog Day The Musical (Original Broadway Cast Recording)-3,056,280

61. You Shine-Carrie: The Musical (Premiere Cast Recording)-2,993,891

62. Live in Living Color-Catch Me If You Can (Original Broadway Cast Recording)-2,970,111

63. My New Philosophy-You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown (New Broadway Cast Recording (1999))-2,881,526

64. Last Night Of The World-Live-Miss Saigon: The Definitive Live Recording-2,850,679

65. Omar Sharif-The Band's Visit (Original Broadway Cast Recording)-2,841,791

66. Cabaret-Cabaret (New Broadway Cast Recording)-2,787,227

67. Memory-Cats (Original Broadway Cast Recording/1983)-2,779,634

68. Ring of Keys-Fun Home (A New Broadway Musical)-2,551,861

69. Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious-Mary Poppins Original London Cast Recording-2,493,936

70. The I Love You Song-25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Original Broadway Cast Recording)-2,443,699

71. Fabulous, Baby!-Sister Act: A Divine Musical Comedy (Original London Cast Recording)-2,435,182

72. Pure Imagination-Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: The New Musical (Original London Cast Recording)-2,350,618

73. What I Did for Love-A Chorus Line (New Broadway Cast Recording (2006))-2,330,563

74. Into the Woods (Prologue)-Into The Woods-2,320,582

75. This World Will Remember Us-Bonnie & Clyde-2,232,660

76. Astonishing-Little Women-The Musical (Original Broadway Cast Recording)-2,226,486

77. Put on Your Sunday Clothes-Hello, Dolly! (New Broadway Cast Recording)-2,213,378

78. Good Girl Winnie Foster-Tuck Everlasting (Original Broadway Cast Recording)-2,142,549

79. I Dreamed A Dream-Les Misérables (Original Broadway Cast Recording)-2,098,519

80. Beautiful City-Godspell (The New Broadway Cast Recording)-2,057,434

81. Michael in the Bathroom-Be More Chill (Original Broadway Cast Recording)-2,043,383

82. Always Starting Over-If/Then: A New Musical (Original Broadway Cast Recording)-2,002,193

83. My Strongest Suit-Aida-1,987,526

84. Will You Love Me Tomorrow-Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Original Broadway Cast Recording)-1,898,353

85. Keep It Gay-The Producers (Original Broadway Cast Recording)-1,829,122

86. Your Daddy's Son-Ragtime: The Musical (Original Broadway Cast Recording)-1,737,989

87. Rose's Turn-Gy*sy- The 2008 Broadway Cast Recording-1,730,496

88. Someone Like You-Jekyll & Hyde-1,729,214

89. Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat-Guys and Dolls (New Broadway Cast Recording (1992))-1,628,760

90. Oh, The Thinks You Can Think- Seussical- 1,602,066

91. Hair-Hair (The New Broadway Cast Recording)-1,516,319

92. It's Time to Dance-The Prom: A New Musical (Original Broadway Cast Recording)-1,446,163

93. Diva's Lament (What Ever Happened To My Part)-1,443,834

94. Don't Cry For Me Argentina-Evita-1,308,527

95. Don't Stop Believin'-Rock of Ages (Original Broadway Cast Recording)-1,271,510

96. Holding out for a Hero!-Footloose: The Musical (Original Broadway Cast Recording)-1,250,360

97. I've Decided to Marry You-A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder (Original Broadway Cast Recording)-1,212,121

98. I'm Here-Oprah Winfrey Presents: The Color Purple, A New Musical (Original Broadway Cast Recording)-1,163,350

99. You Oughta Know-Jagged Little Pill (Original Broadway Cast Recording)-1,150,156

100. Role of a Lifetime-Bare the Album-Act 1-1,041,708