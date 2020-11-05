BWW Blog: The Arts Continue to Thrive

It may be “lights out” on Broadway for now, but it’s “lights up” on new creative endeavors for artists of every kind.

When COVID19 first shook the 'States, it was terrifying for work of every kind. As we know, many Americans lost their jobs, many were forced to learn new online formats, and through it all our essential workers kept brave faces while continuing with their work. Theatre took a serious hit - and the current news is that Broadway is "lights out" until at least May of the coming year. As scary as this is for theatre and artistic professionals, hope is by no means lost; and I wanted to point out the ways in which creators of all kinds have kept creating.

Ariana. Miley. Harry. Our biggest musicians have flashed new songs, albums and music videos in the last few months, and needless to say; I'm grateful. On October 23, following the release of her newest single, "Positions", Ariana Grande released an album of the same name. Miley Cyrus has been prepping fans for a release of her own, in the form of a rock album to debut later this year. Harry Styles, of course, released the music video for his hit single, "Golden."

Social media has been abuzz with the release of photos from television and movie sets, not to mention the several casting announcements for upcoming films. Of course, I wouldn't forget how well Saturday Night Live has adapted to the new regulations. Ending their previous season completely online, and returning weeks ago having implemented new rules - SNL is the perfect example of artistry thriving during this time.

TikTok! Yeah, you heard me. And no, I'm not joking. TikTok has become the new Vine - a big statement, I know. But if you're doubting me, I'll invite you to log on for five minutes to see the effort and creativity, even if the humor or style is not entertaining to you personally. Just give it a shot. You may even scroll onto a user-composed song from a jokey "Ratatouille" themed musical that many creators are hoping for.

Of course, the above projects are not the conventional "theatre" we think of. Did you think I forgot? We've gotten our Tony nominations (congrats Aaron Tveit!), and new opening dates for long awaited shows - like the revival of The Music Man with Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman. Obviously, we had to let go of some productions, like Beetlejuice and Frozen. Their runs, as well as other shows that have been postponed or permanently closed, will have their effects on our famous street for years to come. What we can look forward to, I hope, are those projects that will come from the artists shut up in their homes for the last six months.

For many, quarantine has been a time of artistic creation and experimentation. The truest artists have strapped down and continued working - giving us what we need right now. There is nothing that can make a person feel safer than laughter, music, and art. This of course, all serves as a reminder; we are defined by what we make of the darkest times, and if we use that time to put art and goodness in the world, we are doing the best we can. Keep creating!

