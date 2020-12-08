BWW Blog: New Holiday Films to Check Out for Theatre Lovers

Looking for some new holiday films to throw into the mix this year? Take a look through this curated list for theatre lovers!

Found on Netflix...

Vanessa Hudgens: The queen of East High is apparently now also the queen of Netflix Christmas? Catch her in... The Princess Switch The Princess Switch: Switched Again The Knight Before Christmas

White Christmas: the classic musical starring Bing Crosby! (A great one to watch with the grandparents, for sure.)

Looking for something a bit more behind the scenes? Watch The Holiday Movies That Made Us to learn more about the filmmaking process behind some of your favorite holiday movies.

Found on Disney Plus...

Watch Anna Kendrick as Kris Kringle's daughter in Noelle!

On December 11th, High School Musical the Musical the Series will be dropping a Christmas special!

Found with your cable provider...

Eloise at Christmastime, starring a charming Gavin Creel and a lovable Julie Andrews. This film will bring you back to your childhood reading the Eloise books, and remind you of the magic of a New York City Christmas!

Hallmark channel originals! One Royal Holiday, starring Aaron Tveit and Laura Osnes A Homecoming for the Holidays, starring Laura Osnes Holly and Ivy, starring Jeremy Jordan

Christmas Ever After, a lifetime original starring Ali Stroker

A Dolly Parton Christmas, starring the woman herself!

Do you have any new favorite holiday films perfect for broadway fans?

Related Articles