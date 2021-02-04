BWW Blog: It's Groundhog Day! A Musical I Dearly Miss

Yes, I understand the irony of writing this the day after February 2nd, more commonly known as Groundhog Day in the United States. It might be surprising, but Groundhog Day is my favorite holiday ever - What's not to love about a day celebrating a chubby rodent predicting the weather?? Along with it being my favorite holiday, Groundhog Day is also one of my favorite musicals. I had the chance to see it on Broadway back when it was still running.

Groundhog Day is one of the most underrated musicals of the 2010s. With music written by Tim Minchin, the show tells the story of Phil Connors, a pessimistic jerk who works as a meteorologist in Pittsburgh. He takes an annual trip to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania to record the Groundhog Day celebrations, much to his chagrin. Along for the ride are Rita, a producer, and Larry, a cameraman. After a terrible day in the small town, Phil finds himself in his worst nightmare - Living February 2nd over and over again, unable to escape Punxsutawney and the small-town people he hates.

Some of my favorite songs from Groundhog Day are the darker ones as they truly let Minchin's humor shine. "Nobody Cares" is sung by the trio of Phil and two drunk Punxsutawney residents who realize that nothing they do matters, so why should they care about what happens next? This hilarious song involves a car chase, witty rhymes, and some great shot glass choreography and rhythm. "Hope," probably the darkest song in the show, shows us Phil at his lowest point, in which he is trying dozens of ways to kill himself in order to be free of the loop.

But of course, one of the best parts of Groundhog Day is the optimistic ending that follows the message of the opening song - "There Will Be Sun," a sweet ensemble performance done by the residents of Punxsutawney to celebrate not only Groundhog Day but all of the days that come after. Phil finally finds love and becomes a better human being, actually looking forward to living for tomorrow. I miss Groundhog Day dearly and we should all be grateful that a cast album exists (along with some slime tutorials).