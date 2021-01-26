BWW Blog: How Eli Tokash's Spiderman T-Shirt Lead Him to Host the TAKE A BOW Podcast

Eli Tokash of Broadway's FINDING NEVERLAND is the epitome of how far hard work and kindness can take you.

I had the wonderful opportunity to interview him about his journey to Broadway, and how it led to his current gig hosting TAKE A BOW on the Broadway Podcast Network.

His story began en route home to Weirton, West Virginia from, of all things, an ice hockey tournament in Buffalo, New York. Tokash and his family made it to Pittsburgh, Virginia just in time to watch his sister Tessie Tokash perform in the national tour of CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG.

"In each city, they brought on local kids to be orphans in the show," Tokash recalled with a smile, "and when I saw the show, I knew that's what I wanted to do."

At the suggestion of a cast member in CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG, Tokash joined the Pittsburgh CLO, a large theatre company that is the main source of theatre in the city. Tokash ended up landing a three-season run in the role of Tiny Tim in A CHRISTMAS CAROL, CLO's signature production.

Tokash intended to continue playing the part for a fourth season, but his plans took a serendipitous turn after the show's music director urged him: "Go to New York for a weekend and see what happens," said Tokash.

And so, he did.

It was Christmas Eve weekend and Tokash and his family boarded a bus to NYC that dropped them off in the middle of ChinaTown. It was also in the middle of a snow storm. The intrepid family struck out on foot, finally finding their way to their music director's apartment. They began dropping off resumes and headshots to acting agencies, most of which were then on Holiday break.

Call it kismet, or a "Christmas Miracle", or just sheer dumb luck, the family happened upon one office that was actually open. Although he had no appointment, the agent granted Tokash a brief interview...and lo, and behold! Signed him the very same day.

"The agent was a bit confused, because it was virtually unheard of that an eight-year-old kid walks in and doesn't really know how the audition process works." Tokash told me with a laugh. "They ended up signing me and my two siblings, and we left New York the next day. That next week, I had my first audition."

He showed up to the audition for the national tour of MARY POPPINS in a Spiderman T-shirt amongst one hundred other kids, who were all wearing black.

"I thought I was super cool; I was in powder blue and blue jeans. Everyone else was in black. We didn't know the audition attire. And my whole family was there, which we didn't know wasn't the way it worked, either."

He went on to land the role of Michael Banks, clad in his endearing Spiderman T-shirt, and the rest is history. After MARY POPPINS, he played Ralphie in Madison Square Garden's A CHRISTMAS STORY, then performed in PIPPIN... eventually making his way to FINDING NEVERLAND on Broadway.

"It was definitely meant to be," says Tokash about his journey. I was thrilled to hear that he believes that "everything happens for a reason," as that is one of the tenets I live by.

Tokash credits his success to his parents' support. "I am so thankful for the sacrifices they made."

The pandemic shut down Broadway but it did not diminish the visceral drive within Tokash to keep creating. "True artists will always find a way to entertain and do what they love." Thus, his podcast was born: TAKE A BOW on the Broadway Podcast network.

The podcast focuses on sharing stories of those who work within the Broadway, TV, and film industries. They've talked to big names such as Kelli O'Hara, Andrew Barth Feldman, Ciara Renee, and more. The podcast is quickly becoming wildly popular, and for good reason. Tokash's co-host was Sydney Lucas of FUN HOME, who was just announced to be leaving the podcast.

"Everyone's story is important to tell, and that's really the basis of how the podcast came to be." Tokash says.

You can check out TAKE A BOW on the Broadway Podcast Network, as well as their Instagram page, @takeabowpodcast. Each episode is edited by Tessie Tokash (@tessietokash on Instagram), with logo artwork by Jazzelle Bustos (@jazzellebustos on Instagram). You can also follow Eli at @tokash_eli on Instagram.

As Mary Poppins famously says, "Anything can happen if you let it." Eli Tokash reminds us of the beauty of art, perseverance, passion, and most notably - the hope we can give others by the simple act of Taking a Bow.