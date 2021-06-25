BWW Album Review: IN THE LIGHT, A Faustian Tale, is a Shining Example of Truth, Vulnerability, and Healing

Broadway Records recently announced the release of the world premiere studio cast recording of IN THE LIGHT, A Faustian Tale, the new musical with a contemporary spin on the epic Faustus story of greed, power and lust. With a score by Michael Mott, the recording features performances by Jeremy Jordan, Solea Pfeiffer, Ciara Renée, Antonio Cipriano, Bobby Conte Thornton, Anne Fraser Thomas, Aisha Jackson, and Zachary James.

IN THE LIGHT, A Faustian Tale follows Dr. Johann Faustus, an astronomer, who is accused of blasphemy by the Holy Inquisition. Guided by a mysterious being called the Traveler, he flees to the small town of Hertz, where he meets an intelligent young woman named Gretchen, who shares his goals. Gretchen believes Doctor Faustus can use the town to begin a rebellion against the Inquisition.

This ultra-talented cast hits their high note, blending strong voices with melodious ones to play to different parts of the story. Just like the main characters, the score is powerful, vibrant, and thought-provoking. It creates the perfect backdrop for this robust tale and creates suspense for the story arc. Another unique feature is that the lyrics also reflect the humanity in the characters and how they struggle with not having all the answers, such as in "Let Go of Me." They speak candidly and display vulnerability in their words, providing a lens into their emotions.

"Tomorrow Beings Today" is a beautiful ballad that is a bit softer, but equally appealing. It is the perfect song for daydreaming and provides hope for finding light in the darkness. When we look to the clouds, we are free to think about the world in a bigger sense, as well as all that is possible.

The uncertainty of where our choices can lead is debated in "Rise or Fall." It makes the case for our decisions not only affecting ourselves, but our families and those closest to us. There are always consequences and risk involved. When it comes to knowing what we are fighting for, our fire can continue to burn and propel us forward.

"Catch the Moon" considers the true meaning of life and daring to explore its depths. It's memorable and stunning, offering a unique truth about the roller coaster ride it can sometimes be. To be human is to constantly question and determine our core values along the journey, so that we are confident in what we stand for and can find healing.

The album is now available for preorder on BroadwayRecords.com (physical CDs) and iTunes, as well as other major music retailers ahead of a June 25th release.