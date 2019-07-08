BURN THIS Enters Final Week of Performances

Click Here for More Articles on Burn This

Only 8 performances left to experience the 2019 Tony-nominated revival of Pulitzer Prize winner Lanford Wilson's Burn This. The limited engagement will conclude at Broadway's Hudson Theatre (141 West 44thStreet) on Sunday, July 14.

Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer, the production stars 2019 Tony, Oscar & three-time Emmy Award nominee Adam Driver (Pale), Golden Globe Award winner & Emmy Award nominee Keri Russell (Anna), Tony Award nominee David Furr (Burton) and three-time Tony Award nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Larry).

When a mysterious death brings together two unlikely strangers, their explosive connection sparks a chemistry too fiery to ignore. Lanford Wilson's Burn This is a smoldering story of love and raw attraction by one of the most vital playwrights of the modern era.

The design team includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (Sets), Tony Award winner Clint Ramos (Costumes), Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Lights) and Drama Desk Award winner David Van Tieghem (Sound and Original Music). 101 Productions, Ltd is the General Manager.

