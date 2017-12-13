BROADWAY SESSIONS Offers All Star Holiday Show, 12/14

BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway guest each week. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida and Footloose) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano. This Thursday night, December 14th, Broadway Sessions welcomesback past guests to perform their favorite holiday tunes.

Performers scheduled to sing include, Constantine Maroulis (Rock of Ages, Jekyll and Hyde), Max Crumm (Hot Mess, Grease), Diana Huey (The Little Mermaid), Jai'len Josey (Spongebob Squarepants), DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots), Emma Hunton (The Mad Ones, Wicked), Bud Weber (The Book of Mormon, Something Rotten), Michelle Dowdy (Hairspray), Akron Watson (The Play That Hoes Wrong, The Color Purple), Erin Clemons (Hamilton, Les Mis), Juwan Crawley (Aladdin), Mary Callanan (Bandstand, Mamma Mia!), Imari Hardon (Ave. Q), Colleen Harris (Songs at the New World), Michael Kirk Lane, Deonte L. Warren (Aladdin), Michel DeSouza (Once Upon a Mattress), Leslie Carrara-Rudolph (Sesame Street), vocalist Jordan Gizzard and more.

Broadway Sessions takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Café located at 407 west 42nd street (corner of 42nd street and 9th avenue).

Reservations strongly recommended at www.bencameron.nyc Doors open at 10pm for pre show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 advance/ $15 at door cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

Broadway Sessions is proud of it's collaboration with BroadwayWorld.com which offers an exclusive look at Broadway Sessions every Monday. Past performances can be viewed on Broadway Sessions YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/bwaysessions. www.BroadwaySessions.net.







