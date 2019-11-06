Broadway Records Announces MARTY THOMAS: SLOW DANCING WITH A BOY
Broadway Records announced today that Marty Thomas: Slow Dancing With a Boy will be released digitally and in stores on Friday, December 6, 2019. The album is currently available for pre-order at www.BroadwayRecords.com and Amazon.com
As a child he famously won Ed McMahon's Junior Star Search over then-unknown Britney Spears. As an adult, Marty Thomas created a name for himself on Broadway in Xanadu, Wicked and The Secret Garden, on television's Grace & Frankie, and has been a staple of the New York City nightlife for well over a decade. With his sophomore album "Slow Dancing With a Boy", Marty takes his rightful place among the vocal icons that have long inspired him. Produced by Jamey Ray, this album explores the music of a young closeted man's coming of age memories, and dares to question the possibility of having lived those memories honestly and openly. Fusing pop and musical theatre music with a song stack that runs the gamut of Vanessa Williams to Les Miserables, this album features collaborations with The Voice's Rachel Potter, Voctave's Jamey Ray and viral sensation Mykal Kilgore. Whether you want to slow dance with a boy, a girl, or just dance by yourself for a while, this album celebrates love, hope and the healing and redemptive power of music.
"My longtime friend Marty has always inspired me with his voice, his brilliant musicality and his authenticity. I am so thrilled to release this phenomenal album. If you haven't discovered Marty Thomas yet, you are in for such a treat." - Broadway Records A&R Director Robbie Rozelle
Track Listing:
- Slow Dance
- As
- Dancing On My Own All By Myself
- Dreamlover (featuring Jamey Ray and Rachel Potter)
- Crazy For You
- Remember Me This Way
- Show Me Heaven
- Seventh Grade [Save the Best For Last / Everything I Do] (featuring Mykal Kilgore)
- I Want You to Need Me
- Someone to Fall Back On
- We Belong
- Somewhere
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has secured worldwide licensing rights to smash-hit musical Beetlejuice from Warner Bros. Theatr... (read more)
Meet the Cast of JAGGED LITTLE PILL- Now in Previews on Broadway!
You oughtta know that Jagged Little Pill is officially in preview son Broadway! The new musical is inspired by the themes and raw emotions laid bare ... (read more)
Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Antonio Banderas In A CHORUS LINE
BroadwayWorld has a first look at the production of A CHORUS LINE now on stage in Spain, co-directed by and starring Antonio Banderas!... (read more)
Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel Will Lead WAITRESS in the West End
Waitress is delighted to announce that international bestselling artist Sara Bareilles who wrote the music and lyrics for the hit musical will be maki... (read more)
JAGGED LITTLE PILL Announces Ticket Lottery and General Rush Policy
Producers of the new musical JAGGED LITTLE PILL have announced the details for the show's digital lottery and general rush policies, launching today, ... (read more)
Muny Announces 2020 Season Featuring ON YOUR FEET, MARY POPPINS, SWEENEY TODD & More!
After a remarkable inaugural season of its Second Century, which welcomed more than 350,000 theatregoers, The Muny announced today its blockbuster sev... (read more)