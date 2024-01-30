BROADWAY BARES Will Return With Two Shows This Summer

Broadway Bares will return this summer, with two performances featuring more than 150 of New York City’s most scintillating dancers on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at Hammerstein Ballroom.

Tickets to the annual event, which is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, go on sale today at broadwaycares.org/bares.

Shows at 9:30 pm and midnight will start your NYC Pride Week sizzling with full-out and fabulous production numbers in a one-night-only extravaganza of tantalizing talent and incomparable performances.

This year’s electric theme will be announced in May.

“Bringing to life this exhilarating event that is part of the fabric of New York City theater is a honor and exciting challenge” said Kellen Stancil, a Broadway Bares veteran performer who takes the reins as director after recently concluding an 11-year run as dance captain at Broadway’s The Lion King. “I’ve been a dancer, then choreographer, with Bares for more than a decade. I’ve felt the show’s palpable energy course through my veins, both onstage and in the audience. I couldn’t be more thrilled to guide Bares’ electrifying performances, singular seductiveness and empowering sense of community this year.”

Tom Viola, executive director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, said: “From Bares’ humble beginnings of dancers stripping for a cause on top of the bar of Splash in Chelsea to the herculean, show-stopping spectacle the show is today, at the core of Broadway Bares is heart. Every strut, strip and mindblowing dance move at Hammerstein translates into meals and medication, health care and hope for people facing critical illnesses in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.”

Tickets for Broadway Bares (#BroadwayBares) start at $75. VIP tickets feature unlimited specialty cocktails and reserved seating. The always popular "Stripper Spectacular" package includes a premium reserved table seat at either show and an invitation to a private cocktail party with Broadway Bares’ Tony Award-winning creator and executive producer Jerry Mitchell. The ''Barest Insider Experience'' includes a premium reserved table seat at the midnight performance, a pre-show cocktail party and access to the final “undressed” rehearsal the evening of the show.

Joining Stancil as associate director is Paula DeLuise. Mitchell and Nick Kenkel, a longtime Bares director and performer, are executive producers.

Broadway Bares was created in 1992 by Mitchell during his time as a Broadway dancer. Looking for a way to raise awareness and money for those living with HIV/AIDS, Mitchell and six of his friends danced atop a New York City bar and raised $8,000 in Broadway Bares’ first iteration.

Last year’s standing-room-only edition took the audience on the rousing ride of their life at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park and raised $1.88 million, bringing its lifetime total to more than $26 million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Broadway Bares receives generous support from presenting sponsor M∙A∙C Viva Glam and lead corporate sponsors United Airlines, the official airline of Broadway Cares, and ViiV Healthcare.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts, the HIV/AIDS Initiative and the Phyllis Newman Women’s Health Initiative. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

