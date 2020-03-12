BROADWAY BACKWARDS Has Been Canceled

Amid ongoing health concerns regarding COVID-19 in the theater community, it has been announced that Broadway Backwards, the star-studded celebration of the LGBTQ community through show tunes previously scheduled to take place on Monday, March 16, 2020, has been canceled.

The email alert sent out to ticket buyers read:

"In an abundance of caution, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year's edition of Broadway Backwards. We are devastated we can't share this celebration of love and show tunes with you.



You have two options in regard to your tickets:



1. Use the full value of your tickets as a tax-deductible donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. In these particularly uncertain times, this will allow those in need to continue receiving lifesaving medications, counseling, nutritious meals and health care. Your support and generosity is sincerely appreciated.



To take advantage of this option, you do not need to do anything. We will send you a letter within three weeks reflecting your full ticket value as a tax-deductible donation.



2. Request a refund by contacting tickets@broadwaycares.org before 5 pm March 31.



Thank you so much for your continued support of Broadway Backwards and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. As we band together to look out for each other and the most vulnerable among us, your generosity is never taken for granted. Now, more than ever, what we do together makes a difference."





