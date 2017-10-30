BRING BACK BIRDIE Concert to Feature Two Cut Songs at Feinstein's/54 Below; Cast Complete!

As previously announced, Feinstein's/54 Below and the acclaimed Second Act Series will present the short-lived musical sequel Bring Back Birdie in concert for one performance only, November 1st, starring Broadway's Lenora Nemetz (Gypsy, The Rink, Chicago) as Rose Peterson and Arbender Robinson (Shuffle Along, Les Miserables, Beautiful and more) as Mr. Mtobe.

The producers of The Second Act Series have also announced that the special, one-night-only concert will feature two songs cut during the show's original preview period, neither of which have been heard since.

Following up their smash-hit musical Bye, Bye, Birdie, Strouse, Adams and Stewart set out to find out what happened to the Petersons and Conrad Birdie twenty years later. When heart-throb rock-n-roller Conrad Birdie came back from Vietnam, he disappeared for more than 20 years. But now he's back... For one night only!Bring Back Birdie opened on Broadway in 1981, twenty years after its smash-hit prequel, Bye, Bye, Birdie! The short-lived sequel ran only four performances, but reunited the show's creators and leading lady Chita Rivera.

Nemetz is no stranger to the role after touring in Bye, Bye, Birdie opposite Tommy Tune in 1991. Also featured in the one night only concert are Michael Walters (The Honeymooners, National Tour of Babes in Toyland) as Albert Peterson and Loni Ackerman (Evita, Cats, George M!) as his overbearing mother Mae. The November 1st, 7:00pm concert will celebrate Charles Strouse and Lee Adams' tuneful score and Michael Stewart's wild and wacky libretto. Also featured in the starry one-night-only concert is original Bring Back Birdie cast member Cleve Asbury (How to Succeed in Business..., Me and My Girl, Annie Get Your Gun and more) as Mr. Marshall, the litigious NBC producer in search of Conrad Birdie. Rock-and-roller Conrad Birdie, will be played by Tom Schario (Nice Work If You Can Get It National Tour), while his children, Albert Jr. and Jenny, will be played by Lucas Schultz (Mary Poppins, Pippin) Alexa Shae Niziak (Matilda, A Christmas Story) as Jenny Peterson. Also featured in the ensemble are Shelby Anderson, Julia DeSimone, Thomas Dieter, Kristen Gehling, Mildred Gil, Kelly Reader and Tim Valentine. The evening will also highlight remarkable young tap-dancer Phoenix Goodman.

Bring Back Birdie is presented as part of the popular Second Act Series, produced by Steven Carl McCasland and James Horan. Each evening revisits a short-lived musical, highlighting its neglected score and inviting audiences to rediscover a forgotten gem. Previous evenings include: Shelter (starring Jon Cryer), 70, Girls, 70, Henry, Sweet Henry, The Screams of Kitty Genovese, The Fix, Onward Victoria, Charlie and Algernon, Eating Raoul and more.

Michael Feinstein, one of the world's great musical artists, and 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105. Click here for tickets.

