BRENDA AND BILLY Short Film Starring Santino Fontana And Sarah Stiles To Premiere At Tribeca Film Festival

A new short film Brenda & Billy and the Pothos Plant, written and directed by Dave Solomon (Side Show, Pump up the Volume, photo op) and starring Tony winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," Frozen) and Tony nominee Sarah Stiles (Tootsie, "Billions," Hand to God) will have its world premiere this summer at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

The film will have its premiere screening at 8:15pm on June 9th at the Village East Cinemas with two additional screenings on June 14th and June 17th at AMC 19th Street East. There will also be online screenings available from June 19th through July 2nd.

After an incident involving a pothos plant, a frying pan and a flower pot leaves their mother for dead, estranged siblings come back together to figure out what to do with the body in this post-pandemic dark comedy.

The cast also includes Beethovan Oden (Clue, "Inventing Anna"), Julie Halston (Tootsie, You Can't Take it With You, "Sex and the City") and Catherine Curtin ("Orange is the New Black," "Insecure," "Stranger Things").

The producing team includes Harris Doran (Kokomo City, F^¢k '€m R!ght B@¢k), Karen Johnston (Tootsie, Groundhog Day) and Dave Solomon. Fontana and Stiles also serve as co-producers with David Meyer as Associate Producer. The film features cinematography by David N. Stiles; editing by Dave Solomon; production design by Nathaniel Garner, costume design by Lisa Zinni (Freestyle Love Supreme, "Submissions Only"), wig design by Tommy Kurzman (Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Pictures from Home), music by Michael Holland (12 Angry Men, Clue) and special effects makeup by Gotham FX ("American Horror Story," Army of the Dead.)

More more info about the screening: https://tribecafilm.com/films/brenda-and-billy-and-the-pothos-plant-2023

For tickets to both in-person and online screenings visit: tribecafilm.com/festival. Single tickets will go sale May 2, 2023.