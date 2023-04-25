Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BRENDA AND BILLY Short Film Starring Santino Fontana And Sarah Stiles To Premiere At Tribeca Film Festival

The film will have its premiere screening at the Village East Cinemas with two additional screenings at AMC 19th Street East.

Apr. 25, 2023  
BRENDA AND BILLY Short Film Starring Santino Fontana And Sarah Stiles To Premiere At Tribeca Film Festival

A new short film Brenda & Billy and the Pothos Plant, written and directed by Dave Solomon (Side Show, Pump up the Volume, photo op) and starring Tony winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," Frozen) and Tony nominee Sarah Stiles (Tootsie, "Billions," Hand to God) will have its world premiere this summer at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

The film will have its premiere screening at 8:15pm on June 9th at the Village East Cinemas with two additional screenings on June 14th and June 17th at AMC 19th Street East. There will also be online screenings available from June 19th through July 2nd.

After an incident involving a pothos plant, a frying pan and a flower pot leaves their mother for dead, estranged siblings come back together to figure out what to do with the body in this post-pandemic dark comedy.

The cast also includes Beethovan Oden (Clue, "Inventing Anna"), Julie Halston (Tootsie, You Can't Take it With You, "Sex and the City") and Catherine Curtin ("Orange is the New Black," "Insecure," "Stranger Things").

The producing team includes Harris Doran (Kokomo City, F^¢k '€m R!ght B@¢k), Karen Johnston (Tootsie, Groundhog Day) and Dave Solomon. Fontana and Stiles also serve as co-producers with David Meyer as Associate Producer. The film features cinematography by David N. Stiles; editing by Dave Solomon; production design by Nathaniel Garner, costume design by Lisa Zinni (Freestyle Love Supreme, "Submissions Only"), wig design by Tommy Kurzman (Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Pictures from Home), music by Michael Holland (12 Angry Men, Clue) and special effects makeup by Gotham FX ("American Horror Story," Army of the Dead.)

More more info about the screening: https://tribecafilm.com/films/brenda-and-billy-and-the-pothos-plant-2023

For tickets to both in-person and online screenings visit: tribecafilm.com/festival. Single tickets will go sale May 2, 2023.






Related Stories
Video: Go Inside the GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night Curtain Call! Photo
Video: Go Inside the GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night Curtain Call!
Good Night, Oscar starring Emmy Award-winning actor Sean Hayes, opened on Broadway last night, Monday, April 24th at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th St) for a 20-week limited engagement. See video of Sean and the company taking their opening night bows!
Review Roundup: Laura Linney & Jessica Hecht Star In SUMMER, 1976 On Broadway Photo
Review Roundup: Laura Linney & Jessica Hecht Star In SUMMER, 1976 On Broadway
Manhattan Theatre Club's world premiere of Summer, 1976, opens tonight at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). Read reviews for the production!
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD To End West End Run This May Photo
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD To End West End Run This May
Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird – a new play by multi-award-winning Aaron Sorkin, directed by Tony Award-winning Bartlett Sher, will close on the West End.
Donna McKechnie And Frank DiLella To Announce 2023 Drama Desk Award Nominations Photo
Donna McKechnie And Frank DiLella To Announce 2023 Drama Desk Award Nominations
The 67th Annual Drama Desk Awards will be held on Tuesday afternoon, June 6 at Sardi's Restaurant, it was announced today by Drama Desk co-presidents David Barbour and Charles Wright.

More Hot Stories For You


TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD To End West End Run This MayTO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD To End West End Run This May
April 25, 2023

Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird – a new play by multi-award-winning Aaron Sorkin, directed by Tony Award-winning Bartlett Sher, will close on the West End.
Donna McKechnie And Frank DiLella To Announce 2023 Drama Desk Award NominationsDonna McKechnie And Frank DiLella To Announce 2023 Drama Desk Award Nominations
April 25, 2023

The 67th Annual Drama Desk Awards will be held on Tuesday afternoon, June 6 at Sardi's Restaurant, it was announced today by Drama Desk co-presidents David Barbour and Charles Wright.
Easter Bonnet Competition Raises $3,601,335 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDSEaster Bonnet Competition Raises $3,601,335 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
April 25, 2023

Stars, standouts and the most sensational ensembles of Broadway unveiled their best bonnets and skits at the long-awaited return of the Easter Bonnet Competition, which raised a total of $3,601,335. 
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/23/23Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/23/23
April 25, 2023

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 4/23/2023.
2023 Tony Awards Live Pre-Show Will Stream for Free on Pluto TV2023 Tony Awards Live Pre-Show Will Stream for Free on Pluto TV
April 25, 2023

THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE, a pre-show of live, exclusive content leading into THE 76TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS will commence on Sunday, June 11, at 6:30-8:00 PM, ET/3:30-5:00 PM PT, when the first round of Tony Awards is presented to audiences on Pluto TV.
share