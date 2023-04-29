Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN's Aydin Eyikan Takes Over Our Instagram for International Dance Day!

Happy International Dance Day!

Apr. 29, 2023  
Bob Fosse's Dancin'

Tune in to our Instagram story today as Aydin Eyikan takes you behind the scenes of Bob Fosse's Dancin' on International Dance Day!

Aydin Eyikan (The Company). The Music Man (Broadway 2021), "World of Dance" (NBC), Spirited (AppleTV+), "Boys in the Street" (A Great Big World), Dance Against Cancer with the Fosse Estate (Lincoln Center), YoungArts Winner (2020), New York City Dance Alliance National Title Winner x2. @aydineyikan

DANCIN' has returned to Broadway 41 years after the original smash-hit production took its final bow. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento, one of the stars of the original Broadway production, and produced in cooperation with Nicole Fosse.

DANCIN' is Fosse's full-throated, full-bodied celebration of dancers and dancing. Utterly reimagined for the 21st century, this DANCIN' brims with a level of warmth, emotion, and color seldom seen in modern interpretations of Fosse's influential style and features some of his most inventive and rarely performed choreography. With New York's hottest cast performing wall-to-wall dance, including Fosse classics such as "Mr. Bojangles," and "Sing Sing Sing." DANCIN' delivers the quintessential Broadway experience for Fosse fans and first-timers alike. You think you've seen dancing, but you've never seen DANCIN' like this.

The cast, consisting of some of the best of Broadway's elite dancers includes Ioana Alfonso (Hometown: Miami via DR/PR), Yeman Brown (Hometown: Tallahassee, FL), Peter John Chursin (Hometown: San Francisco, CA), Dylis Croman (Hometown: Dallas, TX), JovanJovan Dansberry (Hometown: St. Louis, MO), Karli Dinardo (Hometown: Melbourne, Australia), Tony d'Alelio (Hometown: Roanoke, VA), Aydin Eyikan (Hometown: Fairfield, CT), Pedro Garza (Hometown: Abilene, Texas), Jacob Guzman (Hometown: Brockton, MA), Manuel Herrera (Hometown: Charlotte, NC), Afra Hines (Hometown: Miami, FL), Gabriel Hyman (Hometown: Chesapeake, VA), Kolton Krouse (Hometown: Gilbert, Arizona), Mattie Love (Hometown: Layton, UT), Krystal Mackie (Hometown: Brooklyn, NY), Yani Marin (Hometown: Miami, FL), Nando Morland (Hometown: Colombia / Denver, CO), Khori Michelle Petinaud (Hometown: Centreville, VA), Ida Saki (Hometown: Dallas, TX), Ron Todorowski (Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA), and Neka Zang (Hometown: Scottsdale, AZ).

Bob Fosse's DANCIN' originally opened on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre on March 27, 1978 and later transferred to the Ambassador Theatre. The production ran for 1,774 performances. DANCIN' was nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and brought Fosse his seventh Tony Award for Best Choreography.






April 29, 2023

Happy International Dance Day! Tune in to our Instagram story today as Aydin Eyikan takes you behind the scenes of Bob Fosse's Dancin'.
