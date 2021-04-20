BLINDNESS Adds More Performance Times at The Daryl Roth Theatre

A new schedule of performances has been added for Blindness, the acclaimed Donmar Warehouse production now playing at the Daryl Roth Theatre (101 East 15th Street at Union Square East).

Blindness will increase the number of performances per day from two showings to a maximum of five. The new performance schedule still allows for ample time in between showings for complete sanitization of the venue and all sets of headphones.

New schedule, beginning the week of April 19:

Tuesday - Friday at 3PM, 5PM*, and 7PM

Saturday - Sunday at 1PM*, 3PM, 5PM*, and 7PM

Monday - dark

20 total performances per week

Beginning Week of May 10:

Tuesday - Wednesday at 3PM, 5PM*, and 7PM

Thursday - Friday at 3PM, 5PM*, 7PM, and 9PM*

Saturday at 1PM*, 3PM, 5PM*, 7PM, and 9PM*

Sunday at 1PM*, 3PM, 5PM*, and 7PM

Monday - dark

23 total performances per week

Added performance times are noted with an asterisk (*).

Blindness, the acclaimed Donmar Warehouse production of Nobel Prize-winner Jose Saramago's dystopian novel by Tony Award-winning playwright Simon Stephens and directed by Walter Meierjohann, is a socially distanced theatrical event. Through spell-binding storytelling narrated by Juliet Stevenson and state of the art design it unveils the gripping story of a world changed forever, reminding us that from the darkness, we will all emerge stronger.

Blindness was one of the first performing arts events to re-open in New York City on Friday, April 2, 2021.

In August 2020, Blindness's sold-out premiere at The Donmar Warehouse garnered glowing reviews and brought appreciative patrons together to witness its urgent and timely message. Just as it was presented in London, attendees in New York will hear the narrative unfolding around them through binaural headphone technology while surrounded by immersive lighting and atmospheric design.

The creative team for Blindness includes Ben and Max Ringham (sound designers), Lizzie Clachan (designer), Jessica Hung Han Yun (lighting designer), Markus Potter (US associate director), Chris Cronin (US associate sound designer), Gina Scherr (US associate lighting designer), Professor Hannah Thompson (UK production consultant), and Sara Aniqah Malik (UK resident assistant director).

In New York, Blindness is produced by Daryl Roth, Elizabeth Armstrong, Jane Bergére, Tom Tuft, No Guarantees, and Gabrielle Palitz/Jack Lane.

Blindness runs approximately 70 minutes with no intermission, and is recommended for ages 15+.

Visit www.BlindnessEvent.com to view the current performance schedule and purchase tickets. All tickets will be sold in advance online. A simplified ticket exchange process has also been implemented online for the convenience of all patrons.

All tickets are sold in pairs at the comparable price of a single off-Broadway ticket, ranging from $70-$110. This enables a single person to purchase a pod to themselves or two people in a "social bubble" to attend and be seated together. Each two-seat "pod" will be socially distanced 6 feet away from other pods.

Tickets will be sold to 86 attendees per showing - as mandated by current local and state regulations - with multiple showing times spaced throughout the day to allow ample time in between for venue sanitization.