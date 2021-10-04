BETWEEN THE LINES to Begin Performances Off-Broadway in June 2022

Producer Daryl Roth has announced the new Off-Broadway musical Between the Lines will begin performances on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at the Tony Kiser Theater at Second Stage (305 West 43rd Street) for a strictly limited engagement. The new musical based on the novel by international bestselling author Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer was originally scheduled to open Off-Broadway in Spring 2020, but never began performances due to the pandemic.

Producer Daryl Roth said, "It has been a long and winding road, but I am thrilled that we are finally bringing this joyous musical to New York audiences. As we emerge from these challenging times, I hope that Delilah's story of finding her voice; encouraging young people to discover their own strength, truth, and confidence will inspire us and lift our spirits. Delilah sings about "A Whole New Story," and I feel we have been gifted just that."

Tickets are currently available exclusively for Second Stage subscribers and will go on sale to the public beginning Monday, October 11, 2021, at www.BetweenTheLinesMusical.com.

Directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies) and choreographed by Paul McGill (The Legend of Georgia McBride), Between the Lines features a book by Timothy Allen McDonald (Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's JugBand Christmas), music & lyrics by Elyssa Samsel & Kate Anderson (Apple TV+'s "Central Park"), orchestrations & arrangements by Tony Award nominee Gregory Rassen (Bandstand) and music direction by Daniel Green (Almost Famous).

BETWEEN THE LINES is an empowering and enchanting new musical for anyone who has ever sought to find their place in the world. An outsider in a new town and a new school, Delilah seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood. But as the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur in both extraordinary and astonishing ways, Delilah has to confront whether she alone has the power to rewrite her own story.

Casting, the full design team and additional information will be announced shortly.

Tickets range from $55 - $100. The playing schedule for Between the Lines will be as follows: Tuesday and Thursday at 7PM and Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 8PM, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2PM and Sunday at 3PM.

BETWEEN THE LINES made its world premiere at Kansas City Rep in Fall 2017, where the musical broke box office records. In January 2018, a sold out concert version of Between the Lines was presented at the 92Y in Manhattan.