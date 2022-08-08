BETWEEN THE LINES Will Release a Cast Recording

A cast recording is in the works for the new Off-Broadway musical Between the Lines, currently running at the Tony Kiser Theater at Second Stage. Produced by Daryl Roth (Kinky Boots, Indecent) and based on the novel by international bestselling author Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer, the show is directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies) and choreographed by Paul McGill (The Legend of Georgia McBride), Between the Lines features a book by Timothy Allen McDonald (Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas) and music & lyrics by Elyssa Samsel & Kate Anderson (Apple TV+'s "Central Park"), in their New York theatre debuts.

The album - produced by Michael Croiter and Greg Anthony Rassen - is being recorded starting today, August 8, with a release date due for later this season from Ghostlight Records.

Between the Lines is an empowering and enchanting new musical for anyone who has ever sought to find their place in the world. An outsider in a new town and a new school, Delilah seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood by the handsome Prince Oliver. But as the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur in both extraordinary and astonishing ways, Delilah discovers how to find her place in the real world while keeping her dreams alive.

After the show's New York opening, The Wrap raved "the book by Timothy Allen McDonald and songs by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson are absolutely enchanting." Kirkus Reviews called the show "a feel-good musical with a pulsing score, colorful costumes and sets." CitiTour praised the musical's "sensational cast" and "catchy and heartfelt score." According to TheaterMania, "there is a hungry audience out there just waiting to answer the siren call of Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson's alternatingly charming and life-affirming score."

Between the Lines stars Arielle Jacobs as Delilah, Jake David Smith as Prince Oliver, Vicki Lewis as Ms. Winx/Jessamyn Jacobs/Mrs. Brown/Kyrie, Hillary Fisher as Allie/Princess Seraphima, Will Burton as Frump/Ryan, Jerusha Cavazos as Janice/Marina, John Rapson as Dr. Ducharme/Rapskulio, Wren Rivera as Jules/Ondine, Sean Stack as Martin/Troll/Dad/Delivery Person, and Julia Murney as Grace/Queen Maureen. They are joined by understudies Heather Ayers, Dan Hoy, Martin Landry, and Aubrey Matalon.

The new musical features scenic design by Tony Award nominee Tobin Ost (Newsies), costume design by two-time Tony Award winner Gregg Barnes (Mean Girls), lighting design by Drama Desk Award nominee Jason Lyons (Rock of Ages), sound design by Ken Travis (Aladdin), projection design by Caite Hevner (In Transit), hair & makeup design by Drama Desk Award nominee J. Jared Janas (Jagged Little Pill), orchestrations, arrangements and music supervision by Tony Award nominee Gregory Rassen (Bandstand), music supervision and additional arrangements by Daniel Green (Almost Famous), music direction by Chris Gurr (The Prom) and casting by Tara Rubin Casting.

Produced by Daryl Roth, Between the Lines is co-produced by Columbia Live Stage, Andrew Paradis, Elizabeth Armstrong, Kevin Sullivan, Tom Tuft and Writers' Cage.

Between the Lines made its world premiere at Kansas City Rep in Fall 2017, where the musical broke box office records and the Kansas City Star called the show, "a whimsical, wonderful production," and Broadway World raved, "It is a throwback to the prototypical well-conceived, masterfully executed, tuneful, funny, appropriately danced, and professionally acted example of what you hope a Broadway style musical might aspire to be at its best." In January 2018, a sold-out concert version of Between the Lines LINES was presented at the 92Y in Manhattan.

Follow Between the Lines on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @BTLMusical.