Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BETWEEN THE LINES
Click Here for More on BETWEEN THE LINES
BETWEEN THE LINES Will Close Off-Broadway September 11

BETWEEN THE LINES Will Close Off-Broadway September 11

The production opened on July 11 at the Tony Kiser Theater at Second Stage.

Aug. 17, 2022  

There are four weeks remaining to see the new Off-Broadway musical Between the Lines before its strictly limited engagement ends on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at the Tony Kiser Theater at Second Stage.

BETWEEN THE LINES is an empowering and enchanting new musical for anyone who has ever sought to find their place in the world. An outsider in a new town and a new school, Delilah seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood by the handsome Prince Oliver. But as the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur in both extraordinary and astonishing ways, Delilah discovers how to find her place in the real world while keeping her dreams alive.

Produced by Daryl Roth (Kinky Boots, Indecent) and based on the novel by international bestselling author Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer, Between the Lines stars Arielle Jacobs as Delilah, Jake David Smith as Prince Oliver, Vicki Lewis as Ms. Winx/Jessamyn Jacobs/Mrs. Brown/Kyrie, Hillary Fisher as Allie/Princess Seraphima, Will Burton as Frump/Ryan, Jerusha Cavazos as Janice/Marina, John Rapson as Dr. Ducharme/Rapskulio, Wren Rivera as Jules/Ondine, Sean Stack as Martin/Troll/Delivery Person, and Julia Murney as Grace/Queen Maureen. They are joined by understudies Heather Ayers, Dan Hoy, Martin Landry and Aubrey Matalon.

Directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies) and choreographed by Paul McGill (The Legend of Georgia McBride), Between the Lines features a book by Timothy Allen McDonald (Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug Band Christmas) and music & lyrics by Elyssa Samsel & Kate Anderson (Apple TV+'s "Central Park"), in their New York theatre debuts. The new musical features scenic design by Tony Award nominee Tobin Ost (Newsies), costume design by two-time Tony Award winner Gregg Barnes(Mean Girls), lighting design by Drama Desk Award nominee Jason Lyons (Rock of Ages), sound design by Ken Travis (Aladdin), projection design by Caite Hevner (In Transit), hair & makeup design by Drama Desk Award nominee J. Jared Janas (Jagged Little Pill), orchestrations, arrangements and music supervision by Tony Award nominee Gregory Rassen (Bandstand), music supervision and additional arrangements by Daniel Green (Almost Famous), music direction by Chris Gurr (The Prom) and casting by Tara Rubin Casting.

Ghostlight Records recently announced plans for a cast recording of Between the Lines. The album - produced by Michael Croiter and Greg Anthony Rassen - will be released later this season. In the meantime, the Between the Lines Concept Album is currently streaming on Spotify and Apple Music. Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) also recently announced the acquisition of Between the Lines.




Related Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Between The Lines Water Bottle

Between The Lines Water Bottle

Between the Lines Button Set

Between the Lines Button Set

Between the Lines Magnet

Between the Lines Magnet

Between the Lines Logo Tee

Between the Lines Logo Tee




More Hot Stories For You


Safe To Be Me Programme Launched in Perth Secondary Schools By Scottish BalletSafe To Be Me Programme Launched in Perth Secondary Schools By Scottish Ballet
August 17, 2022

Scottish Ballet's ground breaking Safe To Be Me programme that uses dance to tackle challenging subjects including racism, homophobia, bigotry, ableism and transphobia will be launched for the first time in secondary schools in Perth before being rolled out once again across selected schools in the Highlands and Central Scotland.
Mercury Theatre Will Host World's First Exhibition On Theatre CaptioningMercury Theatre Will Host World's First Exhibition On Theatre Captioning
August 17, 2022

Mercury Theatre will host the world's first exhibition on open captioning in the arts from 3 to 29 September. Created by Stagetext, the deaf-led captioning charity, Captions Speak Louder guides audiences through the history of theatre captioning and will be on display at Mercury Theatre as it embarks on a UK tour following its debut at the Barbican Centre in November 2021.
Writers' Guild Of Great Britain (WGGB) Announces New Play Commission SchemeWriters' Guild Of Great Britain (WGGB) Announces New Play Commission Scheme
August 17, 2022

Eighteen new plays for the inaugural New Play Commission Scheme (NPCS) have been announced by the Writers' Guild of Great Britain (WGGB) in partnership with HighTide theatre company, UK Theatre and the Independent Theatre Council.
Photos: First Look at HEROIN TO HERO at Edinburgh FringePhotos: First Look at HEROIN TO HERO at Edinburgh Fringe
August 17, 2022

All new production photos of Tony McGeever in the highly-praised Edinburgh Fringe show Heroin to Hero have been released. Check them out here!
Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra Presents the 46th Edition of KRISHNA at Kamani AuditoriumShriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra Presents the 46th Edition of KRISHNA at Kamani Auditorium
August 17, 2022

Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra presents the 46th edition of its Dance Drama - “KRISHNA” under the governance of Padmashri Shobha Deepak Singh (Director & Vice Chairperson, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra). The show is scheduled to be showcased from August 16th to 19th, 2022 at Kamani Auditorium.