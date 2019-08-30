BETRAYAL Launches Digital Lottery

Betrayal on Broadway announced today the launch of a $40 digital lottery for the production starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox, directed by Jamie Lloyd.

"No person should be denied access to culture due to financial constraints. Expanding the drive for access that has been a key mission of The Jamie Lloyd Company in the UK, we are delighted to be continuing our tradition of affordable theater tickets for our Broadway audiences," said Jamie Lloyd, director of Betrayal.

The Betrayal digital lottery is powered by Shubert Ticketing through the Telecharge Digital Lottery platform, which provides theatergoers wide access to affordable tickets through multiple social media networks. Available performances will be posted on www.BetrayalOnBroadway.com/Tickets as early as 12:00 AM Eastern Time the day of the performance. Matinee lotteries close at 9:00 AM, and evening lotteries close at 2:00 PM. Winners can purchase their tickets at www.BetrayalOnBroadway.com/Ticketsand will pick up their tickets at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre box office (242 West 45th Street) with their credit card.

As previously announced, Betrayal has a $40 in-person only rush ticket policy as well as a limited number of $25 tickets available for purchase online and in-person at the box office.

$40 rush tickets to Betrayal will be sold in person at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre box office on the day of the performances beginning when the box office opens (Monday - Saturday at 10:00 AM; Sunday at 12:00 PM). There will be a limit of two tickets per customer. Seat locations will be at the discretion of the box office and are based on availability.

The Jamie Lloyd Company, the successful partnership between Ambassador Theatre Group and Artistic Director Jamie Lloyd, brings their production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal to Broadway following its smash-hit, extended run in London's West End. Directed by Mr. Lloyd, Betrayal stars Golden Globe, Olivier, and Evening Standard Award winner Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox, all making their Broadway debuts as Robert, Jerry, and Emma, respectively. They will be joined by Eddie Arnold as the Waiter.

Betrayal is currently playing Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street) with the official Opening Night set for Thursday, September 5, 2019.

This production formed the culmination of Pinter at the Pinter, an unprecedented London season of Harold Pinter's work taking place over the 2018/19 season. This mammoth project consisted of over thirty pieces including all one-act plays by the most important playwright of the 20th century. Marking the tenth anniversary of Pinter's death, Betrayal played in the West End theater that bears his name, breaking all box office records.

With poetic precision, rich humor, and an extraordinary emotional force, Betrayal charts a compelling seven-year romance, thrillingly captured in reverse chronological order. The complexities of the human heart are explored in this, "the greatest, and the most moving, of all Pinter's plays" (The Telegraph).

The creative team for Betrayal includes scenic and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark, and sound design and music by Ben and MaxRingham. Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, Charlie Cox, and Eddie Arnold are appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association.

For more information, please visit www.BetrayalOnBroadway.com

The Jamie Lloyd Company production of Betrayal is produced on Broadway by Ambassador Theatre Group, Benjamin Lowy Productions, Glass Half Full Productions, and Gavin Kalin Productions.

Photo by Marc Brenner





