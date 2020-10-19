BEETLEJUICE Will Premiere in South Korea in 2021
The production is scheduled to open in June 2021, and perform a limited run through August at the Sejong Arts Center in Seoul.
Beetlejuice is headed to South Korea!
It has been confirmed that the first Korean production of Beetlejuice, performed in the Korean language, will come to Seoul, South Korea next year.
No further details on exact dates or casting have been announced at this time.
Beetlejuice tells the story of a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life is upended when she meets a recently deceased couple in her father's new house. Then, when a dastardly demon with a thing for stripes wants to use her for his own nefarious purposes, she has to figure out what is truly important. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that will have you tapping your toes long after you've shuffled off this mortal coil, Beetlejuice is musical unlike anything you will see in this world (or the next).
Beetlejuice opened on Broadway on Thursday, April 25, 2019, and was nominated for eight Tony Awards including BEST NEW MUSICAL. Beetlejuice played its final performance at the Winter Garden Theatre on Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 having played 27 previews and 366 regular performances. Beetlejuice broke three box office records at the Winter Garden Theater for 7, 8 and 9-performance weeks.
