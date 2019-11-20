BEETLEJUICE Joins BroadwayCon 2020 MainStage Lineup

BroadwayCon announced today Beetlejuice has joined the MainStage lineup at BroadwayCon 2020. As part of MainStage programming, the Beetlejuice Spotlight session will feature members of the cast on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Additional MainStage programming will be announced at a later date. BroadwayCon celebrates its fifth year in 2020, returning to the New York Hilton Midtown on Friday, January 24 through Sunday, January 26. Tickets are on sale now at BroadwayCon.com/register.

Since 2016, BroadwayCon has been the premiere fan convention for all things Broadway. Highlights from previous years include show spotlights with the casts of Hamilton (2016, 2017), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2019), Mean Girls (2019), and Dear Evan Hansen (2017), reunions with the original casts of RENT (2016), and In The Heights (2018), performances by Sara Barielles (2016, Waitress), Jenn Colella (2016, Come From Away), Christy Altomere (2017, Anastasia), surprise appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda (2017) and Kristin Chenoweth (2019), and so much more.

Additional BroadwayCon 2020 guests include co-creator Anthony Rapp, George Salazar, Judy Kuhn, Kristolyn Lloyd, Donna Murphy, and Heidi Blickenstaff. Other announced guests include Alex Boniello, Tommy Bracco, Mo Brady, Damon Daunno, Mandy Gonzales, Logan Hart, Patrick Hinds, Afra Hines, Taylor Symone Jakson, Caitlin Kinnunen, Andrew Kober, Josh Lamon, Beth Malone, Kelvin Moon Loh, Kelli O'Hara, Brad Oscar, Gillian Pensavalle, Zachary Noah Piser, Erin Quill, Christopher Sieber, James Snyder, Jennifer Ashley Tepper, Fredi Walker-Browne, Claire Warden, and Sharon Wheatley. Additional guests will be announced at a later date.



In addition, BroadwayCon Industry Day, curated by Situation, will return for its third year on January 24, 2019. Tickets for BroadwayCon Industry Day include access to all Industry Day and BroadwayCon programming on Friday, January 24.





