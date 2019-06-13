BE MORE CHILL Celebrates A Milestone For Asian Representation On Stage!

Tonight, the Broadway company of Be More Chill will celebrate an exciting step forward in the quest for diversity on stage, as four actors of Asian descent portray four principal roles in the show for the first time ever.

Going on in the lead role of Jeremy (usually played by Will Roland), understudy Troy Iwata joins fellow Asian-American actors George Salazar (Michael), Jason Tam (The Squip), and Stephanie Tsu (Christine Canigula) onstage for this exciting Be More Chill first!

Asian actors have long sought representation in projects where Asian heritage is not a key factor of a show's premise, making this an extra noteworthy evening for the Be More Chill cast and the Broadway community overall!

Check out George Salazar's celebration of tonight's casting below!

Tonight is gonna be a pretty historic night in the journey of @BeMoreChill, but also in the story of representation on Broadway. Jeremy, Michael, Christine, and the Squip will all be played by Asian-American actors. Let's do this, @mrtroyiwata @JasonWTam & #stephaniehsu! - George Salazar (@georgesalazar) June 13, 2019

What if popularity came in a pill? Would you take it, no questions asked? In Be More Chill, achieving that elusive "perfect life" is now possible thanks to some mysterious new technology-but it comes at a cost that's not as easy to swallow. What could possibly go wrong? Blending the contemporary with retro sci-fi, this thrillingly exciting, comically subversive, and deeply felt new musical takes on the competing voices in all of our heads. And ultimately proves, there's never been a better time in history to be yourself-especially if you're a loser...geek...or whatever.

BE MORE CHILL features music and lyrics by Joe Iconis (NBC's "Smash," The Black Suits, Broadway Bounty Hunter) and a book by Joe Tracz (The LightningThief, Netflix's "Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events") based on the cult sensation novel by Ned Vizzini. Stephen Brackett(Buyer & Cellar) directs and Chase Brock (HBO's "Last Week Tonight," Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) choreographs. Be More Chill features musical direction by Emily Marshall and music supervision and orchestrations by Charlie Rosen (Prince of Broadway, Honeymoon in Vegas).





Related Articles