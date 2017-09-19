BC/EFA Announces Special Auction for Opening Night Front Row Seats to SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY

Bruce Springsteen, Jujamcyn Theaters and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS have joined forces to provide help for the most vulnerable among us.

Bruce Springsteen will make his Broadway debut next month with Springsteen on Broadway, a solo show at Jujamcyn's Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street). For the invitation-only opening night performance on Thursday, October 12, nine front row center seats - including an invitation to the opening night party - will be available for auction, with all proceeds benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The blind auction will be available online from 12 pm Eastern today, Tuesday, September 19, 2017. Bidders can visit broadwaycares.org/springsteen to submit their bid for this unforgettable experience. In a blind auction, bidders submit their best bid once, without knowing the amount offered by other participants. The submissions will end at 5 pm Eastern on Thursday, September 21. The highest bidders will be notified by Broadway Cares on Friday, September 22, and the winning bids will become donations to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Broadway Cares suggests bids start with a minimum $25,000 donation.

Starting time for the official opening night of Springsteen on Broadway on October 12 is 6:30 pm and, with the exception of the auction winners, all tickets are available by invitation only, with none sold to the public.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Executive Director Tom Viola said: "We are honored that Bruce has chosen Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS to be the beneficiary of this auction, and we welcome him to the Broadway family."

Springsteen will perform five shows a week at the Walter Kerr through February 3, 2018. Tickets for the entirety of the run are sold out.

Bruce Springsteen's recording career spans more than 40 years, beginning with 1973's "Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ" (Columbia Records). He has released 18 studio albums, garnered 20 Grammy Awards, won an Oscar, been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, received a Kennedy Center Honor, and was MusiCares' 2013 Person of the Year. Springsteen's memoir "Born to Run" (Simon & Schuster) and its companion album "Chapter and Verse" were released in September 2016, and he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in November last year. Springsteen's The River Tour 2016 was named the year's top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar. "Born to Run" was issued in paperback by Simon & Schuster on September 5. http://brucespringsteen.net

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 BC/EFA has raised more than $285 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.



Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, DC.



For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at twitter.com/BCEFA and at youtube.com/BCEFA.

