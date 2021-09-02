BC/EFA Announces NEXTGEN SPOTLIGHT Hosted by Jelani Remy

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' NextGen Advocates will present NextGen Spotlight, a virtual concert featuring actor Jelani Remy and inspired by his successful path to Broadway. The show streams at 8 pm Eastern on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Remy stars as Eddie Kendricks in the smash hit Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations. He made his Broadway debut as Simba in Disney's The Lion King.

While the stream is free, registration is required. Donations will be accepted as part of the NextGen Advocates' commitment to supporting Broadway Cares' nationwide fundraising and grant-making efforts. Reserve your spot and learn about VIP sponsorship opportunities at broadwaycares.org/nextgenspotlight.

Based on Remy's sold-out solo cabaret show at Feinstein's/54 Below, this virtual celebration chronicles his journey from childhood jam sessions with a hairbrush microphone in hand to living his dream on the Broadway stage. He will be joined by anexciting roster of friends who inspired him and who continue to shape the next generation of theater professionals.

Donations made during the stream will be matched dollar for dollar up to $5,000 by the NextGen Advocates. Supporters who contribute $250 or more will be recognized during the livestream. Donations can be made at broadwaycares.org/spotlight2021.

The NextGen Advocates (broadwaycares.org/nextgen) are young professional ambassadors committed to supporting the work of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. They strive to reach a diverse community of donors and build a sustainable foundation for the vital annual grants made to The Actors Fund and more than 450 social service organizations in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

Every donation will help provide healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling and more to people across the country, including those in entertainment and performing arts, affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other debilitating illnesses.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses across the United States.

