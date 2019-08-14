BAT OUT OF HELL Announces “Meat Seats” Rush Policy

This afternoon, it was announced that Bat Out of Hell-The Musical will launch a $50 in-person only rush ticket policy.

Rush tickets to Bat Out of Hell-The Musical will be sold in person at the New York City Center box office on the day of the performances beginning when the box office opens at 12pm daily. There will be a limit of two tickets per customer. Seat locations will be at the discretion of the box office and are based on availability.

Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical opened on August 8, 2019 and is currently running through September 8, 2019. The show stars Andrew Polec (Strat), Christina Bennington (Raven) Bradley Dean (Falco), Tony Award Winner Lena Hall (Sloane), Avionce Hoyles (Tink), Danielle Steers (Zahara), and Tyrick Wiltez Jones (Jagwire).

The three Bat Out of Hell albums have sold a staggering 100 million copies globally. The first album, released in 1977, is one of the best-selling albums of all time and in 2003 was named one of "Greatest Albums of All Time" by Rolling Stone. Sixteen years later, Mr. Steinman scored again with Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell, which contained the massively successful single "I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)" which reached number one in 28 countries and earned a Grammy Award. The final album in the trilogy, Bat Out of Hell III: The Monster Is Loose, debuted on Billboard's Top 10 list, was a top-selling album in 14 other countries, and includes Meat Loaf's hit version of the Steinman classic "It's All Coming Back To Me Now."

For the stage musical, which won the 2017 Evening Standard Award for Best New Musical, the legendary and award-winning Mr. Steinman has incorporated iconic songs from the Bat Out of Hell albums, including "You Took The Words Right Out of My Mouth," "Bat Out Of Hell," "I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)," and "Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad," as well as two previously unreleased songs "What Part of My Body Hurts the Most" and "Not Allowed to Love."

In Bat Out of Hell - The Musical, the electrifying rock songs of Mr. Steinman propel an epic story of rebellious youth and passion as Strat, the immortal leader of The Lost, has fallen in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler Falco.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster and at www.nycitycenter.org or by calling 212 581 1212.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You