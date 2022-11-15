BALLAD OF DREAMS THE MUSICAL Studio Cast Recording Now Available

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A sold out one-night only, Live Album Release Concert of Ballad of Dreams will be performed on December 12, 2022, at 7pm at the Triad Theater.

Nov. 15, 2022  
Multihyphenate Allyson Hernandez, Author and Composer of Ballad of Dreams, an Amazon number one best-seller novel and number one new release in musicals released a companion album on November 11, 2022. Ballad of Dreams Studio Cast Recording Album is available for purchase at balladofdreams.com and can be streamed on your favorite music streaming platform.

Hernandez plays the lead role of Audrey McKenna, a character inspired by her late Grandmother. The album features Broadway's: Robb Sapp (Lion King, Wicked, Shrek), Nicholas Rodriguez, (Company, Tarzan) John Jeffrey Martin (Kinky Boots, Hairspray, Rocky Horror Picture Show). The cast also includes Amanda Ferguson, (Anne of Green Gables, Goodspeed) Jeremy Konopka (NYMF: 68': A New American Musical, TikTok/Content Creator), Randall Scott Carpenter, Olivia Gjurich, Devon Perry, Elizabeth Bedley, and Fiona McArthur.

Hernandez partnered with Forbes 30 Under 30 Music list honoree and Broadway Sinfonietta CEO, Macy Schmidt, who produced the music, orchestrated the band arrangements, and played piano on the Album. Recorded at Virtue and Vice Studios in Brooklyn, NY, the music was engineered by Anthony "Rocky" Gallo, mixed by Angie Teo, and mastered by Oscar Zambrano. All musicians on the album are members of The Broadway Sinfonietta-an all-female-identifying, majority women-of-color orchestral collective, showcasing the excellence of BIPOC women musicians on Broadway and beyond.

A sold out one-night only, Live Album Release Concert of Ballad of Dreams will be performed on December 12, 2022, at 7pm at the Triad Theater 158 W. 72nd Street (2nd Floor) New York, NY 10023. Live streaming tickets can be purchased at balladofdreams.com. The musical direction for the concert is by Micah Young (Spring Awakening, Fun Home) and direction by Jenna Mate and features Alan H Green (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, School of Rock).

As a proud Syracuse Drama Alumni, Hernandez was thrilled to get to work with several fellow Syracuse University Alumni and personal friends on this project. "To get to be in the recording studio making music that I composed with friends that I've known for over twenty years was a dream come true and an experience I will never forget. If I could go back in time, I would tell my college self that the creative path will be nothing like what you planned, but man, it will be so much sweeter. Never stop dreaming and creating- it's all coming," said Hernandez. Ballad of Dreams, the musical will be further developed in an industry reading in 2023.

Ballad of Dreams is a novel, a musical, an album, and an Audiobook for Kindle is coming in 2023 narrated by Hernandez, and Amanda Ferguson. The novel was published in January 2022 by New Degree Press and can be found at the Drama Book Shop, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Kobo, and Indigo. Inspired by a true story set in 1940s New York City, Ballad of Dreams sings of the struggle of motherhood and the power of friendship while chasing a big dream. Hernandez is an active member of the TheaterMakers Studio NextStage program and receives regular coaching from Tony Award winning producer Ken Davenport.




