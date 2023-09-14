BACK TO THE FUTURE Releases New Block of Tickets Through June 16, 2024

Tickets are available now online or at the box office!

By: Sep. 14, 2023

POPULAR

21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List Photo 1 21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List
Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024 Photo 2 Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024
Listen: SWEENEY TODD 2023 Broadway Cast Recording is Now Available to Stream Photo 3 Listen: SWEENEY TODD 2023 Broadway Cast Recording is Now Available
Video: FUNNY GIRL Tour's Katerina McCrimmon Sings 'Don't Rain On My Parade' Photo 4 Video: FUNNY GIRL Tour's Katerina McCrimmon Sings 'Don’t Rain On My Parade'

BACK TO THE FUTURE Releases New Block of Tickets Through June 16, 2024

Great Scott! A new block of tickets for BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is now on sale through Sunday, June 16, 2024. Tickets are available at www.BackToTheFutureMusical.com, through Telecharge by calling 212-239-6200 or visiting Telecharge.com, or at the Winter Garden Theatre box office (1634 Broadway). Prices start at $69.

Produced by Colin Ingram, together with Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, and based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, the 2022 Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Bob Gale is the co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Alan Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical stars Tony Award winner Roger Bart (Doc Brown), Casey Likes (Marty McFly), Olivier Award nominee Hugh Coles (George McFly), Liana Hunt (Lorraine Baines), Jelani Remy (Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry), and Nathaniel Hackmann (Biff Tannen). The ensemble includes Merritt David Janes (Strickland), Mikaela Secada (Jennifer Parker), Amber Ardolino, Will Branner, Victoria Byrd, Brendon Chan, Kevin Curtis, Nick Drake, Samuel Gerber, Marc Heitzman, Kimberly Immanuel, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson, Hannah Kevitt, JJ Niemann, Becca Petersen, Emma Pittman, Jonalyn Saxer, Blakely Slaybaugh, Gabi Stapula, and Daryl Tofa.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando and features a multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team that includes Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase, music direction by Ted Arthur and casting by Tara Rubin.

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

The playing schedule for BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is as follows: Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm, Wednesday at 7:30pm, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 3pm.

A limited number of $45 tickets will be available via digital lottery, subject to availability. The digital lottery opens at 12AM ET one day before the performance and winners are drawn at 10AM ET and 3PM ET that same day. Tickets are non-transferable and limited to 2 tickets per person. For additional rules and to enter visit rush.telecharge.com.

A limited number of $40 in-person general rush tickets will be available every day when the Winter Garden Theatre box office opens, on a first-come, first-served basis. Maximum of two tickets per person, subject to availability. Seat locations and the number of tickets available are subject to availability and determined at the discretion of the box office.

The critically acclaimed West End production of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical has been seen by over one million people to date, broken Adelphi Theatre box office records and recently extended to February 11, 2024. The production won the Best New Musical Olivier Award as well as multiple WhatsOnStage Awards and a Broadway World Award for Best New Musical. BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical had its world premiere at the Manchester Opera House on March 11, 2020 and officially opened in London on September 13, 2021. 

The Original Cast Recording of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is available now from Sony Masterworks Broadway in all formats, including vinyl. A Deluxe edition of the Original Cast Recording with demos and early versions of songs from the show will be released on “Back to the Future Day,” Saturday, October 21, 2023. (https://soundtracks.lnk.to/BTTFAlbum)

In July 2023 a brand new behind the scenes book documenting the creation of the stage show, Creating Back to the Future the Musical by Michael Klastorin, was released worldwide published by Abrams & Chronicle books.

Back to the Future the film was released in 1985, starring Michael J. Fox as “Marty McFly” and Christopher Lloyd as “Dr Emmett Brown.” The film grossed $360.6 million at the box office worldwide and the total box office for all three films in the Back to the Future franchise was $936.6 million (over $1.8 billion in today’s money).

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is produced by Colin Ingram, Donovan Mannato, Tom Viertel/ Steven Baruch/ Marc Routh/ Richard Frankel, Hunter Arnold, Playing Field, Robert L. Hutt, Ivy Herman/Hallee Adelman, Teresa Tsai, Bob McLynn, Gavin Kalin, Kimberly Magarro, Crush Music, Universal Theatrical Group, Sony Masterworks, Augury, Robert Zemeckis, Bob Gale, in association with Neil Gooding Productions, Ricardo Marques, James L. Nederlander. Bespoke Theatricals serves as General Manager.

 



Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Interview: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICALs Mikaela Secada Talks Broadway Debut, Performing Photo
Interview: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL's Mikaela Secada Talks Broadway Debut, Performing for Michael J. Fox & More

In this interview, Mikaela Secada discusses her Broadway debut as Jennifer in Back to the Future: The Musical. Read the full interview and learn more about her journey in the industry.

2
Video: The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE Photo
Video: The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE

In this video, out Teen Critics head to the Winter Garden Theatre to check out Back to the Future on Broadway. Curious about what they thought of the show? Find out here!

3
Video: Roger Bart Reveals Christopher Lloyds Big Question About BACK TO THE FUTURE Photo
Video: Roger Bart Reveals Christopher Lloyd's 'Big Question' About BACK TO THE FUTURE

Roger Bart sat down on CBS Mornings to discuss taking on the iconic role of Dr. Emmett Brown in Back to the Future the Musical on Broadway. Bart shared that Christopher Lloyd, who originated the role of Doc in the films, has been 'very supportive' throughout the musical's process, revealing his first reaction to the musical. Watch the video!

4
BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway- A Complete Guide Photo
BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Back to the Future on Broadway.

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Creating Back to the Future the Musical Book Creating Back to the Future the Musical Book
Back to the Future the Musical Time Machine Floating Pen Back to the Future the Musical Time Machine Floating Pen
Back to the Future the Musical Scrunchie Back to the Future the Musical Scrunchie
Back to the Future the Musical Clock Tower Mug Back to the Future the Musical Clock Tower Mug

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Watch Highlights From THE 12 At Goodspeed MusicalsVideo: Watch Highlights From THE 12 At Goodspeed Musicals
Photos: First Look at Rachel Bloom in DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOWPhotos: First Look at Rachel Bloom in DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW
Santino Fontana, Nathan Lane, Judy Kuhn & More to Join Classic Stage Company 2023 GalaSantino Fontana, Nathan Lane, Judy Kuhn & More to Join Classic Stage Company 2023 Gala
Hailey Kilgore, Derek Klena, Javier Muñoz & Ali Stroker to Join The New York Pops Season Opening Concert at Carnegie HallHailey Kilgore, Derek Klena, Javier Muñoz & Ali Stroker to Join The New York Pops Season Opening Concert at Carnegie Hall

Videos

Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives Video
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene Video
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
SOME LIKE IT HOT

Recommended For You