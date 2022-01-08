Award-Winning Lyricist Marilyn Bergman Has Died at 93

According to deadline.com, Marilyn Bergman passed away at 1:15 this morning in her Los Angeles residence. Her husband and musical collaborator, Alan Bergman, and daughter, Julie Bergman, were at her bedside. At the age of 93, the award-winning lyricist and seventeen-time Oscar nominee died of non-Covid related respiratory problems. Some of the revered lyricists most notable awards include three Academy Awards, four Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and one Cable Ace Award.

Some of her and husband Alan's Oscar-winning works include "The Windmills of Your Mind," "The Way We Were," and the score for Barbara Streisand's film, Yentl. Some of their Oscar-nominated songs are "How Do You Keep The Music Playing?" from Best Friends, "Papa Can You Hear Me?" and "The Way He Makes Me Feel" from Yentl, and "What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life?" from The Happy Ending. The Bergmans were first nominated for an Oscar in 1968. The lyrical duo made history in 1983 when three out of the five Academy Award for Best Song nominations went to their songs.

The husband and wife lyrical masters won Emmy Awards for Sybil, Queen of the Stardust Ballroom, Ordinary Miracles and A Ticket to Dream. They collaborated frequently with Dave Grusin, John Williams, Quincy Jones, James Newton Howard, Michel Legrand, Johnny Mandel, Cy Coleman, Henry Mancini and Marvin Hamlisch. Barbara Streisand also released a Grammy-nominated collection of their songs in 2011, titled What Matters Most.

Marilyn Bergman also acted as a political and social activist, raising money for Democratic candidates and promoting women in film. In 1975, Marilyn participated in the American Film Institute's Women's Directing Workshop. She helped found the PAC, "The Hollywood Women's Political Committee (HWPC)," with a number of other women that successfully raised money for Democratic candidates. It became an extremely powerful Hollywood political group. In 1985, she served as the first woman elected to the American Society of Authors and Publishers' (ASCAP) Board of Directors.

She is outlived by husband Alan Bergman, daughter Julie Bergman, son-in-law iLan Azoulai, and granddaughter Emily Sender.