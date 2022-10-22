Author Shiva Sethuraman Releases THE LEGEND OF MISTY MOUNTAINS

Shiva Sethuraman has released his young adult fantasy novel, The Legend of Misty Mountains.

A clash between two conflicting beliefs. Of good vs evil. Of courage, vision, compassion and hope on one side and hatred, deceit, hostility and treachery on the other...

Misty Mountains is a magical abode nestled among the clouds and inhabited by The Strange People. It had been established by the Lightning Strikers and the Magicians who have lived in peaceful coexistence for the last ten years. The Strikers possess the incredible power to create lightning, thunder and rain. The Strikers wield their power without restraint and have no desire to help the Earthly People living below.

The Magicians possess sublime skills and knowledge. They visualize a world where the Misty Mountaineers and Earthly People live in close contact with each other, benefitting from each other's knowledge.

With the Lightning Strikers showing no inclination of contacting the Earthly People, things are at an impasse at Misty Mountains.

The Magicians suspect that the source of the Strikers' immense power lies in a hidden gemstone.

The Magicians decide to acquire the gemstone and use its powers to help the Earthly People living below. Do they succeed? What happens if they fail?

About the Author:

Shiva Sethuraman is an avid sports and music enthusiast and a voracious reader of fiction novels. Dabbling in writing short stories in his free time finally led him to write Misty Mountains. He started by describing an imaginary settlement of people living in the clouds. The story slowly took shape and he suddenly realized he had a full blown story to narrate. And thus grew 'The Legend of Misty Mountains', his first novel.

He works at ONGC, the oil and gas conglomerate in India. He is proud of being called an energy soldier of the country since he has worked with ONGC at Gujarat, Assam and Bombay High in a career spanning more than 30 years. Presently, he is posted as General Manager at the Chennai office.

He lives with his wife Meenakshi and daughters Akshara and Smrithi at Chennai.

The Legend of Misty Mountains is available to purchase on Amazon in print and ebook formats. The book is also available free on Kindle Unlimited. https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09Q59CMDM/