Author Cyndi Friberg Releases New Historical Romance, 'Overlord'
Author Cyndi Friberg is has announced the release of the sixth book in her Outcast sci-fi romance series, Overlord. Released by Anything-but-Ordinary Books on September 6, 2019, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.
Determined to bring meaningful change to her people, Lady Eza of the Sarronti seeks out the leader of the Outcasts and proposes a daring alliance. She expects to negotiate with a barbarian. Instead, Overlord Kage Razel awakens longings that have nothing to do with the rebellion. He intrigues and attracts her, making her ache for the consuming passion she has only experienced in his arms. Yet Kage also frightens Eza. She senses secrets in him, portions of his being he will not share with anyone. There is no doubt Eza wants him, but can she trust this mysterious stranger, or will he use his unique abilities to gain control over her world?
Overlord is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.
Book Details:
Overlord
Outcasts, Book 6
By Cyndi Friberg
Publisher: Anything-but-Ordinary Books
Published: September 2019
ISBN: 978-1688284968
ASIN: B07VLT32Z9
Pages: 310
Genre: Sci-fi Romance
About the Author:
Passionate Sci-Fi with a touch of danger and a whole lot of sass.
Cyndi has written about rock stars, vampires, and cat shifters, but she's currently focused on outer space. Her stories are fun, fast-paced, and seriously hot. Her books have made the USA Today Top 100, and frequently land on Amazon Best Seller lists. She is currently working on the Shadowborn Rebellion, a spin-off series set in the Outcasts universe.
Contact:
Website: http://www.cyndifriberg.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/Cyndi_Friberg
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/fribergc
Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/sci-fi-romance-overlord-outcasts-book-6/
Purchase Links:
https://www.amazon.com/Overlord-Outcasts-Book-Cyndi-Friberg-ebook-dp-B07VLT32Z9/dp/B07VLT32Z9
