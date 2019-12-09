Australian Theatre Festival Will Launch In NYC
Artistic Directors Mark Barford (Hadrian & Antinous, F*cking Men), Connor Delves (Daniel's Husband, Precious Little Talent) and Jillian Geurts (Holy Day, The Collector) announce the launch of the Australian Theatre Festival in NYC. The program will run May 21-24, 2020, at St John's in the Village, and will feature Australian theatre, live music, visual art and an industry panel.
The Australian Theatre Festival is an annual celebration of Australian stories and artists in New York City. It aims to create opportunities for an exchange of culture through the presentation of diverse theatrical content. By showcasing Australian artists, the festival will connect Australians living in New York and cultivate their development on a global stage.
"We are thrilled to launch the first ever annual Australian Theatre Festival, in New York City. To provide opportunities for New York audiences to experience theatrical content created by and featuring Australian artists, is something we care deeply about as a team." - Connor Delves
The festival will include a staged reading of the inaugural Australian Theatre Festival New Play Award winner. Recognizing a new play with a distinctly Australian voice that is big on ideas and bold in its ambitions, the ATF New Play Award is supported by Andrew J. Martin-Weber and will be developed with director Mark Barford. The award offers a prize of $5000 for an unproduced, full length play written by an Australian playwright, over the age of 18. Submissions close January 31st, 2020 and the winner will be announced on March 1st, 2020.
New York City audiences will have the opportunity to experience Australian plays, art work and live music, performed by Australian artists, at St John's in the Village from May 21-24, 2020.
Australians wishing to be involved in the festival should email with an expression of interest to: australiantheatrefestival@gmail.com
For more information visit australiantheatrefestival.com
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Tony Award-winning actor, Ron Leibman, best known to theatre fans for originating the role of Roy Cohn in the original Broadway production of Angels I... (read more)
Bernadette Peters To Host NEW YEARS EVE: CELEBRATING SONDHEIM with the New York Philharmonic
Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters will join the New York Philharmonic as host of New Year's Eve: Celebrating Sondheim, December 31, 2019. 'Considere... (read more)
Voting Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to mak... (read more)
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: LIVE ON STAGE is Available to Purchase on Amazon Prime
Last night, Nickelodeon aired The Spongebob Musical: Live on Stage, a filmed version of the Broadway musical, which reunited members of the original c... (read more)
Sally Struthers To Step Out Of ANNIE At Ogunquit Playhouse; Ruth Gottschall To Replace
Broadway's Ruth Gottschall has returned to the seacoast to step into the role of Miss Hannigan in the Ogunquit Playhouse production of Annie now on st... (read more)
Photo: First Look At Cynthia Erivo As Aretha Franklin On GENIUS
See the first image of Tony Award-winner, Cynthia Erivo, as soul legend, Aretha Franklin on the next installment of the National Geographic series, Ge... (read more)