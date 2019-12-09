Australian Theatre Festival Will Launch In NYC

Artistic Directors Mark Barford (Hadrian & Antinous, F*cking Men), Connor Delves (Daniel's Husband, Precious Little Talent) and Jillian Geurts (Holy Day, The Collector) announce the launch of the Australian Theatre Festival in NYC. The program will run May 21-24, 2020, at St John's in the Village, and will feature Australian theatre, live music, visual art and an industry panel.

The Australian Theatre Festival is an annual celebration of Australian stories and artists in New York City. It aims to create opportunities for an exchange of culture through the presentation of diverse theatrical content. By showcasing Australian artists, the festival will connect Australians living in New York and cultivate their development on a global stage.

"We are thrilled to launch the first ever annual Australian Theatre Festival, in New York City. To provide opportunities for New York audiences to experience theatrical content created by and featuring Australian artists, is something we care deeply about as a team." - Connor Delves

The festival will include a staged reading of the inaugural Australian Theatre Festival New Play Award winner. Recognizing a new play with a distinctly Australian voice that is big on ideas and bold in its ambitions, the ATF New Play Award is supported by Andrew J. Martin-Weber and will be developed with director Mark Barford. The award offers a prize of $5000 for an unproduced, full length play written by an Australian playwright, over the age of 18. Submissions close January 31st, 2020 and the winner will be announced on March 1st, 2020.

New York City audiences will have the opportunity to experience Australian plays, art work and live music, performed by Australian artists, at St John's in the Village from May 21-24, 2020.

Australians wishing to be involved in the festival should email with an expression of interest to: australiantheatrefestival@gmail.com

For more information visit australiantheatrefestival.com





