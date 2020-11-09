Australian Theatre Festival - NYC Announce Online Fest

The online festival season program will be announced over the coming weeks.

Artistic Directors Mark Barford (Hadrian & Antinous, F*cking Men), Connor Delves (Daniel's Husband, Precious Little Talent) and Jillian Geurts (Holy Day, The Collector) today announced that The Australian Theatre Festival - NYC will go online this December, showcasing work by and with Australian artists in New York City.

The program will run December 4th and 5th, 2020, featuring Australian artists and stories over a virtual festival weekend.

The Australian Theatre Festival is an annual celebration of Australian stories and artists in New York City. It aims to create opportunities for an exchange of culture through the presentation of diverse theatrical content. By showcasing Australian artists, the festival will connect Australians living in New York and cultivate their development on a global stage

"We are thrilled to be bringing the Australian Theatre Festival online this year. To provide opportunities for audiences to experience theatrical content created by and featuring Australian artists in New York, is something we care deeply about as a team. In a year that requires artistic resilience more than ever, we are determined to tell our stories and provide the space for those stories to be told. " (Co-Artistic Director, Connor Delves)

The festival will include five commissioned short plays, an online cabaret, an industry panel and the launch of the Australian Theatre Festival Artists Hub.

The theme of the online festival is "Home".

The online festival season program will be announced over the coming weeks, with over 50 Australian artists in New York involved. All artists in the online festival are paid.

The Advisory Committee for the Australian Theatre Festival - NYC includes: Nick Bailey, Andrew Bovell, Dr. Lynne Bradley, Benita de Wit, Chenoa Deemal, Trudy Dunn, Wesley Enoch AM, Monica Keightley, Anchuli Felicia King, Andrew J. Martin-Weber, Izzy McDonald & Sheridan Mouawad.

For more information visit australiantheatrefestival.com.

