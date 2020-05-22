Audra McDonald, Sean Hayes, Betty Buckley and More Join THE LAVENDER EFFECT Live Virtual Pride Parade
Wicked star Alexandra Billings will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Pride as host and Grand Marshal of THE LAVENDER EFFECT Live Virtual Pride Parade!
A virtual launch of Pride Month, the program will bring together LGBTQ+ activists, political leaders, and celebrities from coast to coast to celebrate LGBTQ+ history and benefit THE LAVENDER EFFECT's mission to advance the future of LGBTQ+ Heritage & Culture.
Also joining the celebration is a landslide of stars including Lily Tomlin (Tony, Emmy and Grammy Winner; Grace & Frankie; 9 to 5); Judith Light (Tony Award and Emmy Award winner; The Politician, Who's the Boss); Sean Hayes (Emmy Winner; Will & Grace); Audra McDonald (Emmy & Grammy Winner; The Good Fight); Betty Buckley (Tony Award Winner, Cats); Sandra Bernhard (Pose); Bradley Whitford (Emmy Winner; The Handmaid's Tale; The West Wing); Kathryn Hahn (Transparent); Amy Landecker (Transparent); Sally Kirkland (Golden Globe Winner for "Anna"); Lindsay Pierce (Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway); Bruce Vilanch (Emmy Winner; comedian writer/actor); Michael Musto (journalist); Jason Stuart (Smothered; comedian); Chad Michaels (AJ and the Queen; Cher Impersonator); Drew Droege (Heathers); Miss Barbie-Q (actress/Drag Queen); Kay Sedia (AJ and the Queen; Chico's Angels); Diane Anderson-Minshall (The Advocate); Mel England (Best Day Ever); Charles Bush (Drama Desk Award-winning Playwright & Actor); The Fruitcake Follies; Windy City Gay Men's Chorus, Ron Galperin & Family (LA City Controller); Lindsey Horvath (Mayor, City of West Hollywood); EVan Wolfson (Founder/ED Freedom to Marry); Rabbi Denise Eger (Congregation Kol Ami); Richard Zaldivar (Founder/ED THE WALL Las Memorias Project); Kathy Godwin (President PFLAG); Vinnie Pompei (Director HRC); Gail Rolf (Co-Founder, Friends of Project 10); Joel Gemino (Youth & Family Services, The Center Long Beach); Wayne Bessen (Executive Director, Truth Wins Out); Alan Downs, Ph.D. (Psychologist & Author, The Velvet Rage); Cynthia Ruffin (Director, Community Relations & Recruitment, COLORS); Steve Krantz, Ph.D. (LA LGBT Youth Advocates Coalition); Brian DeShazor (CEO, This Way Out Radio); Jae O'Dougherty (Founder, Non-Binary Union Los Angeles); Andy Sacher (Founder/Director, The Lavender Effect); Jim Anzide (Guided Tours Manager, The Lavender Effect)
The event will stream Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 12p PDT/3p EDT Live on Zoom and Facebook. To sign up for free virtual tickets and receive weekly updates about the event and for information on how to become a sponsor, go to: https://thelavendereffect.networkforgood.com/events/20696-virtual-pride-parade-tm.
