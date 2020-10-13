Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, Santino Fontana and More to Perform at Crohn's & Colitis Foundation's Annual Gala

The virtual gala will take place on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, Santino Fontana, Stephanie J. Block, and Broadway Tony-nominee Norm Lewis will perform at the virtual 53rd annual gala of the Greater New York Chapter of the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Broadway favorites and "IBD All-Stars" Alexandra Silber ("Fiddler on the Roof"), Jake Odmark ("The Inheritance"), Laurissa "Lala" Romain ("South Pacific"), Analise Scarpaci ("Mrs. Doubtfire, The Musical"), Graham Scott Fleming ("Miss Saigon"), and Jake Vacanti will also perform a special number. The event will be hosted by Dr. Jon LaPook, the Chief Medical Correspondent for CBS News.

This year's virtual gala will combine the foundation's annual gala with the extremely popular annual Broadway's Got Guts fundraiser, whose past performers included

Andy Karl, Orfeh, Beth Leavel, Matthew Scott, Will Roland, Betsy Wolfe, Judy Kaye, James Snyder, Lesli Margherita, Brad Oscar, Adam Kantor, Tony Yazbeck, Rachel York, Karen Mason, Laura Michele Kelly, Marc Kudisch, Howard McGillin, and Kistin Maldonado. Broadway's Got Guts is founded and produced by Nightlife Award-winner Peter Yawitz and Drama Desk Award-winner David Friedman as a tribute to the late singer Nancy Lamott, who suffered from Crohn's disease.

Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis (collectively known as inflammatory bowel disease or IBD) are chronic, inflammatory diseases that affect the digestive system. There is currently no known cure for IBD, which affects 3.1 million American adults and children. The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation is a national, non-profit organization whose goal is to find cures for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis and improve patients' quality of life.



Since its founding in 1967, the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation has invested more than $384 million into finding causes, treatments and cures for Crohn's and colitis and has been part of ever major research breakthrough in that time. and currently serves more than 1.2 million patients annually, providing education, support and advocacy resources, a camp program for children, an IBD help center, a comprehensive website and many more resources for patients and their families.

https://greatgutsby.org

