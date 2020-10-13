Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, Santino Fontana and More to Perform at Crohn's & Colitis Foundation's Annual Gala
The virtual gala will take place on Thursday, November 12, 2020.
Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, Santino Fontana, Stephanie J. Block, and Broadway Tony-nominee Norm Lewis will perform at the virtual 53rd annual gala of the Greater New York Chapter of the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Broadway favorites and "IBD All-Stars" Alexandra Silber ("Fiddler on the Roof"), Jake Odmark ("The Inheritance"), Laurissa "Lala" Romain ("South Pacific"), Analise Scarpaci ("Mrs. Doubtfire, The Musical"), Graham Scott Fleming ("Miss Saigon"), and Jake Vacanti will also perform a special number. The event will be hosted by Dr. Jon LaPook, the Chief Medical Correspondent for CBS News.
This year's virtual gala will combine the foundation's annual gala with the extremely popular annual Broadway's Got Guts fundraiser, whose past performers included
Andy Karl, Orfeh, Beth Leavel, Matthew Scott, Will Roland, Betsy Wolfe, Judy Kaye, James Snyder, Lesli Margherita, Brad Oscar, Adam Kantor, Tony Yazbeck, Rachel York, Karen Mason, Laura Michele Kelly, Marc Kudisch, Howard McGillin, and Kistin Maldonado. Broadway's Got Guts is founded and produced by Nightlife Award-winner Peter Yawitz and Drama Desk Award-winner David Friedman as a tribute to the late singer Nancy Lamott, who suffered from Crohn's disease.
Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis (collectively known as inflammatory bowel disease or IBD) are chronic, inflammatory diseases that affect the digestive system. There is currently no known cure for IBD, which affects 3.1 million American adults and children. The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation is a national, non-profit organization whose goal is to find cures for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis and improve patients' quality of life.
Since its founding in 1967, the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation has invested more than $384 million into finding causes, treatments and cures for Crohn's and colitis and has been part of ever major research breakthrough in that time. and currently serves more than 1.2 million patients annually, providing education, support and advocacy resources, a camp program for children, an IBD help center, a comprehensive website and many more resources for patients and their families.
https://greatgutsby.org
More Hot Stories For You
-
Original Cast of HAMILTON to Reunite for Joe Biden Fundraiser
This Friday, Lin-Manuel Miranda and original cast members from Broadway's Hamilton will appear and perform as part of a virtual fundraiser for preside...
VIDEO: Check Out the Official Trailer For the Film Adaptation of EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
The first official trailer has dropped for the upcoming film adaptation of the musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie. ...
PHOTO: THE SOUND OF MUSIC Child Actors Wear Masks Inspired By the Film's Costumes
The surviving actors who played the Von Trapp children in the film The Sound of Music are all supporting wearing a mask in a fun way fans of the film ...
Several NYC Theaters Form Coalition to Urge Reopening with Greatly Modified Seating Plans
Several New York City theatres with the ability to greatly modify and limit their seating plans in accordance with social distancing rules are taking ...
LES MISERABLES - THE STAGED CONCERT Will Play a Limited Run at London's Sondheim Theatre in December
One Show More! Les Miserables - The Staged Concert will play a limited run at the Sondheim Theatre in London's West End, beginning December 5....
PHOTO: Hugh Jackman Visits The Winter Garden Theatre, Future Home of THE MUSIC MAN
Hugh Jackman visited the Winter Garden Theatre where the upcoming production of The Music Man will be staged, and posed for a photo, shortly after the...