Audra McDonald Immortalized in New Broadway Cares Holiday Legends Ornament

This holiday season, six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald joins the ranks of Broadway legends immortalized as holiday ornaments benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Captured as Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, the 6" glass ornament features McDonald in the jewel-adorned gown she wore onstage at Circle in the Square in New York and Wydham's Theatre in London.

McDonald joins Julie Andrews, Carol Burnett , Carol Channing, Glenn Close, Harvey Fierstein, Angela Lansbury, Patti LuPone, Liza Minnelli, Bernadette Peters, Chita Rivera, Barbra Streisand and Gwen Verdon as part of the Broadway Legends series. In addition to McDonald's ornament, an extremely limited supply of Burnett, Close, Fierstein and Lansbury ornaments remain available at broadwaycares.org/store.

"I'm thrilled to be part of such a beloved holiday tradition," McDonald said. "Lady Day adorning the trees of theater lovers will hopefully bring an extra bit of Broadway magic to their holiday seasons. It is made only more special knowing that proceeds benefit Broadway Cares, an organization that is a beacon of compassion in our community."

McDonald is the winner of a record-breaking six Tony Awards for her roles in Carousel, Master Class, Ragtime, A Raisin in the Sun, The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess and Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill. She is also the recipient of two Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award and a National Medal of Arts from President Barack Obama.

The ornament was designed exclusively for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS by artist Glen Hanson for Christopher Radko. Hanson has designed the Broadway Legends ornaments for the last seven years.

Add even more razzle dazzle to your holiday season with other gifts from the Broadway Cares online store. The 10th set of the collectable ornament collaboration with Playbill features famous covers from six long-running Broadway musicals. This year's edition includes Billy Elliot, Funny Girl, Hellzapoppin, The Music Man, Oh, Calcutta! and School of Rock - The Musical. The 2021 holiday shop also includes updated versions of Broadway Cares' tote bag, mug, ornament, pillow and T-shirts, each emblazoned with classic musical theater logos

To purchase the limited edition ornament and all your other holiday gifts, go to broadwaycares.org/store.