Audra McDonald, Chris Rock, & More Join George C. Wolfe's RUSTIN on Netflix

Audra McDonald, Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, and Glynn Turman have been announced to join George C. Wolfe's Rustin on Netflix.

Written and directed by Wolfe, McDonald is set to portray Ella Baker. Colman Domingo will star as Bayard Rustin, Chris Rock will play activist Roy Wilkins, and Glynn Turman will play A. Philip Randolph.

Audra McDonald and George C. Wolfe previously worked together on the 2016 Broadway production of Shuffle Along.

Rustin tells the story of charismatic, gay, civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, who overcame an onslaught of obstacles, and altered the course of American history by organizing the 1963 March on Washington.

Higher Ground's Mark R. Wright & Alex G. Scott are set to produce the film. Rustin is the first feature film that Higher Ground is producing. Higher Ground's upcoming slate of projects in partnership with Netflix includes the feature films Exit West and Satellite, and the comedic series The G Word with Adam Conover. Higher Ground presented the hit 2021 Netflix film, Fatherhood, starring Kevin Hart, and the critically acclaimed Netflix film Worth, starring Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci and Amy Ryan.

Higher Ground, founded by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, is focused on telling the stories that embody the values the Obamas have championed throughout their lives. Higher Ground produces scripted films, TV series, children's programs and documentaries exclusively with Netflix, and podcasts exclusively with Spotify. Its first release American Factory won the 2019 Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature, and its first podcast, The Michelle Obama Podcast, was the biggest Spotify Original in history.

