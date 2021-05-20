Audiences to Return to The Joyce with Benefit Performances of STATE OF DARKNESS

For the first time in 15 months, The Joyce Theater Foundation will host live audiences inside its iconic Chelsea home later this spring, from June 16-20. The Joyce announced today that after the unprecedented state-wide shut-down of performing arts venues, it will present six benefit performances of Molissa Fenley's acclaimed tour de force solo, State of Darkness. Last fall, Fenley set her seminal 1988 work on some of today's most outstanding dancers for performances that were livestreamed around the world, garnering rave reviews.

Jared Brown, Lloyd Knight, Sara Mearns, Annique Roberts, Cassandra Trenary, and Michael Trusnovec will each reprise their astonishing performances to limited capacity audiences of no more than 100 (21%) per show. Tickets for these benefit performances range in price from $250 - $500. For more information including details on The Joyce Theater's extensive safety protocols and to purchase tickets, please visit www.Joyce.org. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at 19th Street in New York City's Chelsea neighborhood.

Choreographer Molissa Fenley's celebrated solo work, State of Darkness, found new life at The Joyce Theater where it was revived last fall, performed by a new generation of New York dancers, each receiving enthusiastic acclaim for their singular interpretations. Originally commissioned by the American Dance Festival in 1988, State of Darkness challenges Stravinsky's cacophonous "Le Sacre du Printemps" (The Rite of Spring) with an intense 35-minute solo performance of relentless fervency, technical precision, and fearless abandon. Fenley reimagined the commanding score as the sonic landscape for a solo journey, rather than the usual ensemble interpretations.

These six dancers will have their own performances in front of a live audience at The Joyce Theater from June 16-20: 2020 Juilliard grad Jared Brown; Lloyd Knight of Martha Graham Dance Company; Sara Mearns of the New York City Ballet; Annique Roberts of Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE; Cassandra Trenary of American Ballet Theatre; and former Paul Taylor American Dance Company member Michael Trusnovec.

Performance Schedule

Wednesday, June 16 at 8pm: Annique Roberts

Thursday, June 17 at 8:00pm: Jared Brown

Friday, June 18 @ 8:00pm: Sara Mearns

Saturday, June 19 @ 2:00pm: Lloyd Knight

Saturday, June 19 @ 8:00pm: Michael Trusnovec

Sunday, June 20 @ 2:00pm: Cassandra Trenary

(subject to change)

State of Darkness features original lighting design by David Moodey, and costume supervision by Marc Happel.

www.Joyce.org.