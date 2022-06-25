Audience at POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE On Broadway React In Light Of Roe V. Wade Overturn

The Supreme Court struck down the nationwide right to access to abortion, already under significant threat in Republican states, and overruled Roe v. Wade, the decision which has been the 'law of the land' since 1973 and gave everyone who can become pregnant the constitutional right to an abortion.

Last night, audiences reacted strongly to dialogue in POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive on Broadway that states "affordable safe reproductive healthcare is a basic human right". This line inspired supportive cheers and ovations from the audience in response to the current state of the world. People rose from their chairs and took part in a collective recognition of that day's events as well as what they all were standing for.

See the full reaction here, as posted by POTUS on Broadway.

This hits different tonight. And so we get right back up again until all women have equal rights and protections under the law. pic.twitter.com/GEsRTbSWRY - POTUS on Broadway (@potusbway) June 25, 2022

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE

One 4-letter word is about to rock 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most will risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the Commander in Chief out of trouble.

Directed by five-time Tony Award® winner Susan Stroman, POTUS is an uproarious Broadway debut by playwright Selina Fillinger. Lilli Cooper, Lea DeLaria, Rachel Dratch, Julianne Hough, Suzy Nakamura, Julie White and Vanessa Williams star in this riotous comedy about the women in charge of the man in charge of the free world.

For more information on Roe V. Wade and how you can help, see HERE.

BroadwayWorld unequivocally supports a pregnant individual's right to choose, and access to medical care including abortion and condemns today's Supreme Court decision. We urge Congress and The Senate to take action to protect the rights of those able to become pregnant across the United States.

Photo Of Rachel Dratch and Julie White

Photo Credit: Paul Kolnik