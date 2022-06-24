How You Can Help: Supreme Court Strikes Down Roe V. Wade

The Supreme Court struck down the nationwide right to access to abortion, already under significant threat in Republican states, and overruled Roe v. Wade, the decision which has been the 'law of the land' since 1973 and gave everyone who can become pregnant the constitutional right to an abortion.

Today, twenty-six states are expected to severely restrict or outlaw the procedure. While those of means can travel to states friendlier to reproductive rights, this ruling has the most effect on low-income individuals, who don't have the financial means to travel for medical care.

How You Can Help

Consider donating to the National Network of Abortion Funds. Your donation will be split between more than 80 abortion funds, to make the biggest possible impact.

Consider a donation to Keep Our Clinics, which supports independent care providers. These small, community-based clinics rely on individuals and communities to keep their doors open- they often don't have the financial support, name recognition, and fundraising ability of national health centers or hospitals.

Contact your local representatives and ask them to support congressional action to protect a pregnant individual's right to medical care.

Protest: Consider showing your support by attending a protest. In NYC, a protest will be held today at 6:30 PM at Washington Square Park. Find your local protests here.

BroadwayWorld unequivocally supports a pregnant individual's right to choose, and access to medical care including abortion and condemns today's Supreme Court decision. We urge Congress and The Senate to take action to protect the rights of those able to become pregnant across the United States.

We'll continue to update this page with additional nationwide resources.

Did we miss something? Let us know here.