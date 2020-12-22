Audible's CHONBURI INTERNATIONAL HOTEL & BUTTERFLY CLUB to Be Made Available Worldwide Next Week

The Williamstown Theatre Festival and Audible Theater world premiere presentation of Chonburi International Hotel & Butterfly Club is available worldwide Tuesday, December 29 at 3 AM ET within the Audible Plus catalog. Chonburi International Hotel & Butterfly Club is part of the 2020 Williamstown Theatre Festival summer season produced on Audible.

Written by Shakina Nayfack and directed by WTF Associate Artistic Director Laura Savia, Chonburi International Hotel & Butterfly Club features a cast that includes nine actors of trans experience. The complete cast features the playwright, Shakina Nayfack, alongside Ivory Aquino, Kate Bornstein, Liz Lark Brown, Samy Figaredo, SAG Award® winner Annie Golden, Bianca Leigh, Telly Leung, Dana Aliya Levinson, Pooya Mohseni, Angelica Ross, Ita Segev, and Grammy Award® nominee Jason Tam.

In Shakina Nayfack's world premiere play, a vibrant, international group of transgender women band together at a hotel in Thailand to confront the challenges and joys of gender confirmation surgery. Despite the group's warm welcome, Kina (Shakina Nayfack) prepares for her life-altering operation all alone. But a caring nurse (Ivory Aquino), a wise couple (Kate Bornstein and Annie Golden), and a karaoke-loving bellhop (Telly Leung) may be exactly who she needs to ignite her truest sense of self. WTF Associate Artistic Director Laura Savia directs this spirited comedy about one woman who tests the bonds of an unlikely sisterhood.

The creative team also includes Joanna Fang (sound design), Barbara Rubin and Joy Lanceta Coronel (dialect coaches), Riw Rakkulchon (cultural competence consultant), and Charlie Barnett IV (assistant director).

Chonburi International Hotel & Butterfly Club's running time is approximately one hour, forty-five minutes.

Special access to all seven titles in the WTF Season on Audible will be made available to eligible WTF donors; visit www.wtfestival.org/support for more information.

Forged during and in response to a fraught moment in history, the unprecedented collaboration between Williamstown Theatre Festival and Audible Theater preserves the Festival season in a different format, provides continued work for the artists involved in the Festival season, and produces a body of work that will be made available for global Audible listeners to enjoy and experience. It also marks the first time that a theatrical season of work will be produced on Audible.

The rest of WTF's 2020 season on Audible includes the Tennessee Williams masterpiece A Streetcar Named Desire, Photograph 51 by Anna Ziegler, and Animals by Stacy Osei-Kuffour - all available now. Dominique Morisseau's Paradise Blue; the world premiere musical Row with a book by Daniel Goldstein and music & lyrics by Dawn Landes; and Sanaz Toossi's world premiere Wish You Were Here will be released in 2021.

For more information about Williamstown Theatre Festival, please visit www.wtfestival.org. For more information about Audible, please visit www.audible.com.