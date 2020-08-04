Audible Releases BELLA BELLA Starring Harvey Fierstein, THE YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING Starring Vanessa Redgrave & More

Audible is also releasing STORIES OF A LIFETIME written and performed by Dan Rather.

Audible today released a slate of Audible Original theater productions. Stories of a Lifetime written and performed by Dan Rather, Bella Bella written and performed by Harvey Fierstein, and The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion and performed by Vanessa Redgrave are now exclusively available to millions of listeners on Audible. All three titles are available to Audible members for free.

Tales from the front lines of 60 years of television. Emmy Award winner and former CBS News anchor Dan Rather brings his unforgettable staged performance of Stories of a Lifetime at the Minetta Lane Theatre to millions of listeners on Audible. In this deeply personal show, the legendary Peabody Award-winning journalist takes audiences through the most pivotal moments of his life, from surviving a debilitating illness as a child in Depression-era Texas to covering monumental moments in American history such as the Civil Rights movement, the assassination of JFK, and Watergate. An intimate evening of candid commentary, memories, and laughter, Stories of a Lifetime was recorded live at the Minetta Lane Theatre and is a celebration of the power of a free press and reminder of why it's more important now than ever.

Bella Bella written and performed by Harvey Fierstein

Four-time Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Torch Song Trilogy, Kinky Boots, Hairspray Mrs. Doubtfire) will bring New York's very own political firebrand, Bella Abzug - a founding feminist, US Congresswoman, and activist with a personality as big as her hats who became the first woman to run for Senate in the state of New York - to millions of listeners on Audible in his raucous, heart-rending and absurdly humorous solo show Bella Bella. The Audible release of Fierstein's critically acclaimed off-Broadway performance marks the first time ever audiences outside of New York City will be able to enjoy hearing Fierstein's world-renowned voice bring Azbug's powerful legacy to life - just in time for the 2020 election season.

When celebrated writer Joan Didion's life was altered forever, she wrote a new chapter. In this adaptation of her iconic memoir, Didion transforms the story of the shattering loss of her husband and their daughter into a one-woman play performed by Tony Award winner Vanessa Redgrave, who originated the role on Broadway in 2007. Written with Didion's trademark style of cool observation, The Year of Magical Thinking weaves back and forth in time, taking listeners on a poignant journey through heartbreak, grief, and resilience. It's an unforgettable theatrical experience that resonates with anyone who has ever loved.

