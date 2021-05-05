Audible Announces Multi-Project Deal With Treefort Media

Audible Inc., today announced a multi-project, first-look development and production deal with Treefort Media to produce original scripted audio series. Out of the gate, there are three newly greenlit projects: Killing Hollywood: The Cotton Club Murder featuring Juliette Lewis, Christian Slater and Rainn Wilson; Fishpriest featuring Ethan Hawke; and Moriarty featuring Dominic Monaghan. Premiering first, Killing Hollywood: The Cotton Club Murder, will launch exclusively on Audible on May 27, 2021.

"We're thrilled to kick off this robust collaboration with Treefort Media, a formidable producer of supremely entertaining audio content," commented Rachel Ghiazza, Executive Vice President and Head of US Content at Audible. "Audible listeners have an insatiable appetite for dynamic, high quality scripted audio and we can't wait to serve them up with these compelling new series to start -- and then even more to come."

"Our Treefort Media team feels incredibly fortunate to collaborate with Audible in exploring the creative possibilities of premium scripted audio," said Treefort Media CEO Kelly Garner. "We couldn't be prouder of our current slate - it's ambitious, diverse, and bolstered by extraordinary writing and top-tier talent. We can't wait for these projects to be out in the world."

The greenlit projects include:

KILLING HOLLYWOOD: THE COTTON CLUB MURDER

Based on a shocking true story, this drama series stars Academy Award- and Emmy-nominated actress Juliette Lewis; Emmy-nominated actor Rainn Wilson; and Golden Globe Award-winning actor Christian Slater. When cocaine queen-pin Lanie Jacobs (Lewis) ditches Miami for Los Angeles, she meets Roy Radin (Wilson)-a washed-up theater producer with big dreams (and even bigger demons). Together, they team up for a shot at greatness: A stake in The Cotton Club, a star-studded film produced by Robert Evans (Slater), the (in)famous Hollywood legend behind The

Godfather and Chinatown. But as egos, ambitions, and suspicions collide, it isn't long before the deal turns deadly. The series is written by Daniel Thomsen and Jeffery Baker and produced in association with The Komack Company.

FISHPRIEST

Ethan Hawke leads in the dark and gritty, scripted police procedural and crime drama. Set in1993,Tommy "Fishpriest" Barth (Hawke) is a bounty hunter and former undercover cop in the

Bronx. Just when he thinks he's pulling his life back together, a dangerous crime syndicate reappears